The Prelim Breakout Star is a once per event article that helps fans get to know those who will be entertaining them from the undercard. The intention of the article is not to bring attention to the most talented guy on the preliminary card, but rather one that the common fan may have overlooked or underestimated.

The beauty of the small market cards is not only do we get to see some creative matchmaking, but we also get to see untapped markets get their chance to shine. This weekend in China, the UFC hits a new market with a new potential star.

Bharat Kandare

Nickname – Daring

Affiliation – Jackson-Wink

From – Bhagur, Maharashtra, India

Height – 5’7″

Weight – 135 lbs (Bantamweight)

Record – 5-2 (0-0 UFC)

What makes him impressive

The thing that sticks out first about Khandare is that he is naturally aggressive and believes in his skill set. No matter where the fight is set to take place, he attacks and attacks first. Now, this wouldn’t necessarily be a skill if he wasn’t well versed in all aspects of his game. However, his offensive wrestling is vicious. His high angle double is a weapon he goes back to often and has dropped more than one opponent on their heads. While his striking isn’t exactly crisp yet, on the ground he throws with real intention of ending fights with his fists.

Why he has been overlooked

Khandare is one of the rare fighters who has made it into the UFC coming off a loss. In his last bout he faced off with 14-2 Ahmed Faress from Egypt. Even though Khandare was able to get him down, he got caught in a submission doing so. If there is a darker spot of Khandare’s game, it is likely that he needs to be more careful on top.

What makes this a good match-up

After a late opponent switch, Khandare faces off against 19-year old Yadong Song. Yadong, although young, is very experienced with 14 pro fights to his credit. However, many of those fights are with guys with little-to-no pro experience. Similarly, he has dropped fights to guys who had yet to pick up a win in their careers. This is largely due to the fact the he is reckless throwing on the feet. So reckless is he, in fact, that he sometimes losses balance after missing on a punch. As a result, Khandare should be able to take advantage and work him to the ground enough to pick up the win here.

Record: 130 Wins, 55 Losses, 1 Draw, 2 NC, 6 Did Not Fight (DNF)