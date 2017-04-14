There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage. We’ll roll these rankings out daily for the next couple of weeks until all weight classes have been revealed. Next up: The Welterweights.

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings

Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a seven year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past seven years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)

Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.

Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)

No points awarded for a loss

(first column performance based ranking, second column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)

Stats UFC Total Rank Rank 1 1 Tyron Woodley 431 2 3 Robbie Lawler 387 3 Rafael dos Anjos 321 4 6 Jorge Masvidal 268.5 5 4 Demian Maia 256.5 6 9 Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone 223.5 7 2 Stephen Thompson 219.5 8 7 Neil Magny 178 9 10 Gunnar Nelson 170.5 10 5 Carlos Condit 148 11 14 Jake Ellenberger 133.5 12 15 Santiago Ponzinibbio 124 13 Alex Garcia 116.5 14 8 Dong Hyun Kim 112.5 15 Alex Oliveira 111.5 16 13 Ryan LaFlare 95.5 17 Colby Covington 95 18 Warlley Alves 93.5 19 Leon Edwards 92 20 11 Kamaru Usman 90 21 Sean Strickland 89 22 Bryan Barberena 86 23 Alberto Mina 84.5 24 Tim Means 84 25 16 Matt Brown 83 26 Mickey Gall 82.5 27 Sergio Moraes 80 28 Erick Silva 77 29 Jordan Mein 74.5 30 Ben Saunders 67 31 Keita Nakamura 65 32 Thiago Alves 61 32 Omari Akhmedov 61 34 Roan Carneiro 60.5 35 Vicente Luque 53 36 Niko Price 49 37 Alan Jouban 48.5 37 Zak Cummings 48.5 39 Yancy Medeiros 47 39 Mike Pyle 47 41 Randy Brown 45 42 Mike Perry 44 43 Alexander Yakovlev 43 44 Nordine Taleb 42.5 45 Hyun Gyu Lim 41 45 Siyar Bahadurzada 41 47 Joe Proctor 38.5 48 Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos 37 49 12 Tarec Saffiedine 36 49 Belal Muhammad 36 51 Abdul Razak Alhassan 25 51 Shinsho Anzai 25 53 Peter Sobotta 24.5 53 Danny Roberts 24.5 55 Tom Breese 24 56 Alex Morono 23 57 Alvaro Herrera 22.5 57 Antonio Braga Neto 22.5 59 Court McGee 20.5 59 Kiichi Kunimoto 20.5 61 Dominique Steele 20 61 Max Griffin 20 63 Chad Laprise 17.5 64 Emil Meek 10 64 Darren Till 10 64 Sultan Aliev 10 67 Nico Musoke 8 68 Richard Walsh 6.5 69 Sheldon Westcott 5 69 Nathan Coy 5 69 Jonathan Meunier 5 69 Zak Ottow 5 69 Jessin Ayari 5 74 Bojan Velickovic 4.5 75 CM Punk 0 75 Luan Chagas 0 75 Sabah Homasi 0 75 Jim Wallhead 0 75 Charlie Ward 0 75 Brian Camozzi 0 75 Bobby Nash 0 75 Davi Ramos 0

