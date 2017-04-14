Quantcast
UFC Performance Based Rankings: Welterweights: Apr 13, 2017
Posted by on April 13, 2017
NEW YORK, NY – NOVEMBER 12: Stephen Thompson of the United States reacts against Tyron Woodley of the United States in their welterweight championship bout during the UFC 205 event at Madison Square Garden on November 12, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images )

 

There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists.  Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no.  So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage.  We’ll roll these rankings out daily for the next couple of weeks until all weight classes have been revealed.  Next up: The Welterweights.

 

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings 

 

  • Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a seven year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past seven years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)
  • Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.  
  • Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)
  • No points awarded for a loss

 

 

(first column performance based ranking, second column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)

Stats UFC   Total
Rank Rank    
1 1 Tyron Woodley 431
2 3 Robbie Lawler 387
3 Rafael dos Anjos 321
4 6 Jorge Masvidal 268.5
5 4 Demian Maia 256.5
6 9 Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone 223.5
7 2 Stephen Thompson 219.5
8 7 Neil Magny 178
9 10 Gunnar Nelson 170.5
10 5 Carlos Condit 148
11 14 Jake Ellenberger 133.5
12 15 Santiago Ponzinibbio 124
13 Alex Garcia 116.5
14 8 Dong Hyun Kim 112.5
15 Alex Oliveira 111.5
16 13 Ryan LaFlare 95.5
17 Colby Covington 95
18 Warlley Alves 93.5
19 Leon Edwards 92
20 11 Kamaru Usman 90
21 Sean Strickland 89
22 Bryan Barberena 86
23 Alberto Mina 84.5
24 Tim Means 84
25 16 Matt Brown 83
26 Mickey Gall 82.5
27 Sergio Moraes 80
28 Erick Silva 77
29 Jordan Mein 74.5
30 Ben Saunders 67
31 Keita Nakamura 65
32 Thiago Alves 61
32 Omari Akhmedov 61
34 Roan Carneiro 60.5
35 Vicente Luque 53
36 Niko Price 49
37 Alan Jouban 48.5
37 Zak Cummings 48.5
39 Yancy Medeiros 47
39 Mike Pyle 47
41 Randy Brown 45
42 Mike Perry 44
43 Alexander Yakovlev 43
44 Nordine Taleb 42.5
45 Hyun Gyu Lim 41
45 Siyar Bahadurzada 41
47 Joe Proctor 38.5
48 Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos 37
49 12 Tarec Saffiedine 36
49 Belal Muhammad 36
51 Abdul Razak Alhassan 25
51 Shinsho Anzai 25
53 Peter Sobotta 24.5
53 Danny Roberts 24.5
55 Tom Breese 24
56 Alex Morono 23
57 Alvaro Herrera 22.5
57 Antonio Braga Neto 22.5
59 Court McGee 20.5
59 Kiichi Kunimoto 20.5
61 Dominique Steele 20
61 Max Griffin 20
63 Chad Laprise 17.5
64 Emil Meek 10
64 Darren Till 10
64 Sultan Aliev 10
67 Nico Musoke 8
68 Richard Walsh 6.5
69 Sheldon Westcott 5
69 Nathan Coy 5
69 Jonathan Meunier 5
69 Zak Ottow 5
69 Jessin Ayari 5
74 Bojan Velickovic 4.5
75 CM Punk 0
75 Luan Chagas 0
75 Sabah Homasi 0
75 Jim Wallhead 0
75 Charlie Ward 0
75 Brian Camozzi 0
75 Bobby Nash 0
75 Davi Ramos 0

