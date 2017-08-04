Quantcast
The Sports Daily > MMA Manifesto
UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Welterweights: Aug 4, 2017
Posted by on August 4, 2017
UNIONDALE, NY – JULY 22: Alex Oliveira (L) celebrates after knocking out Ryan LaFlare (R) during their UFC Fight Night welterweight bout at the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum on July 22, 2017 in Uniondale, New York. (Photo by Ed Mulholland/Getty Images)

 

There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists.  Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no.  So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage.  Next up: The Welterweights.

 

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings 

 

  • Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a seven year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past seven years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)
  • Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.  
  • Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)
  • No points awarded for a loss

 

 

(first column performance based ranking, second column is last rank, last column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)

Stats Last  UFC   Total
Rank Rank Rank    
1 1 1 Tyron Woodley 553.5
2 2 2 Robbie Lawler 460
3 3 11 Rafael dos Anjos 271
4 5 5 Jorge Masvidal 235
5 4 4 Demian Maia 223.5
6 7 2 Stephen Thompson 219.5
7 6 8 Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone 183
8 8 9 Colby Covington 181
9 9 7 Neil Magny 178
10 12 10 Santiago Ponzinibbio 177.5
11 14 15 Alex Oliveira 167.5
12 11 6 Carlos Condit 148
13 10 12 Gunnar Nelson 147
14 15 Jake Ellenberger 109
15 16 Bryan Barberena 105
16 13 Alex Garcia 102
17 18 13 Dong Hyun Kim 94.5
18 19 Warlley Alves 93.5
19 20 Leon Edwards 92
20 24 Tim Means 91.5
21 21 14 Kamaru Usman 90
22 22 Sean Strickland 89
23 23 Alberto Mina 84.5
24 25 Matt Brown 83
25 26 Mickey Gall 82.5
25 17 Ryan LaFlare 82.5
27 27 Peter Sobotta 81.5
28 28 Sergio Moraes 80
29 29 Mike Perry 79
30 31 Yancy Medeiros 70
31 32 Zak Cummings 66
32 33 Erick Silva 65
32 34 Keita Nakamura 65
34 30 Jordan Mein 64
35 35 Omari Akhmedov 61.5
36 36 Thiago Alves 61
37 37 Ben Saunders 58.5
38 38 Vicente Luque 53
39 NR James Krause 52.5
40 39 Niko Price 49
41 40 Alan Jouban 48.5
42 41 Mike Pyle 47
43 55 Danny Roberts 46.5
44 42 Randy Brown 45
45 43 Li Jingliang 43.5
46 44 Alexander Yakovlev 43
46 48 Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos 43
48 45 Nordine Taleb 42
49 46 Hyun Gyu Lim 41
49 46 Siyar Bahadurzada 41
51 66 Chad Laprise 40
52 49 Belal Muhammad 37
53 50 Joe Proctor 32
54 51 16 Tarec Saffiedine 31
55 52 Bojan Velickovic 29
56 NR Galore Bofando 25
56 NR Jesse Taylor 25
56 53 Luan Chagas 25
56 53 Shinsho Anzai 25
60 55 Zak Ottow 24.5
61 57 Tom Breese 24
62 58 Alex Morono 23
63 59 Abdul Razak Alhassan 22.5
63 59 Antonio Braga Neto 22.5
65 62 Court McGee 20.5
66 63 Max Griffin 20
67 64 Darren Till 19
68 65 Kiichi Kunimoto 18
68 NR Lyman Good 18
70 66 Dominique Steele 17.5
71 68 Emil Meek 10
71 68 Sultan Aliev 10
73 70 Nico Musoke 7
74 71 Jonathan Meunier 5
74 71 Luke Jumeau 5
74 71 Sheldon Westcott 5
77 74 Jessin Ayari 4.5
77 74 Nathan Coy 4.5
79 NR Dhiego Lima 3.5
80 76 Bobby Nash 0
80 76 Brian Camozzi 0
80 76 Charlie Ward 0
80 76 CM Punk 0
80 76 Davi Ramos 0
80 76 Frank Camacho 0
80 76 Jim Wallhead 0
80 76 Oliver Enkamp 0
80 76 Sabah Homasi 0
80 NR Tom Gallicchio 0

Check back Monday for our lightweight rankings

Performance Based Rankings:

Heavyweights
Light Heavyweights
Middleweights
Lightweights
Featherweights
Bantamweights
Flyweights
Women’s Featherweights/Bantamweights
Women’s Strawweights
Pound for Pound