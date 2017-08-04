There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage. Next up: The Welterweights.
*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings
- Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a seven year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past seven years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)
- Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.
- Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)
- No points awarded for a loss
(first column performance based ranking, second column is last rank, last column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)
|Stats
|Last
|UFC
|Total
|Rank
|Rank
|Rank
|1
|1
|1
|Tyron Woodley
|553.5
|2
|2
|2
|Robbie Lawler
|460
|3
|3
|11
|Rafael dos Anjos
|271
|4
|5
|5
|Jorge Masvidal
|235
|5
|4
|4
|Demian Maia
|223.5
|6
|7
|2
|Stephen Thompson
|219.5
|7
|6
|8
|Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone
|183
|8
|8
|9
|Colby Covington
|181
|9
|9
|7
|Neil Magny
|178
|10
|12
|10
|Santiago Ponzinibbio
|177.5
|11
|14
|15
|Alex Oliveira
|167.5
|12
|11
|6
|Carlos Condit
|148
|13
|10
|12
|Gunnar Nelson
|147
|14
|15
|Jake Ellenberger
|109
|15
|16
|Bryan Barberena
|105
|16
|13
|Alex Garcia
|102
|17
|18
|13
|Dong Hyun Kim
|94.5
|18
|19
|Warlley Alves
|93.5
|19
|20
|Leon Edwards
|92
|20
|24
|Tim Means
|91.5
|21
|21
|14
|Kamaru Usman
|90
|22
|22
|Sean Strickland
|89
|23
|23
|Alberto Mina
|84.5
|24
|25
|Matt Brown
|83
|25
|26
|Mickey Gall
|82.5
|25
|17
|Ryan LaFlare
|82.5
|27
|27
|Peter Sobotta
|81.5
|28
|28
|Sergio Moraes
|80
|29
|29
|Mike Perry
|79
|30
|31
|Yancy Medeiros
|70
|31
|32
|Zak Cummings
|66
|32
|33
|Erick Silva
|65
|32
|34
|Keita Nakamura
|65
|34
|30
|Jordan Mein
|64
|35
|35
|Omari Akhmedov
|61.5
|36
|36
|Thiago Alves
|61
|37
|37
|Ben Saunders
|58.5
|38
|38
|Vicente Luque
|53
|39
|NR
|James Krause
|52.5
|40
|39
|Niko Price
|49
|41
|40
|Alan Jouban
|48.5
|42
|41
|Mike Pyle
|47
|43
|55
|Danny Roberts
|46.5
|44
|42
|Randy Brown
|45
|45
|43
|Li Jingliang
|43.5
|46
|44
|Alexander Yakovlev
|43
|46
|48
|Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos
|43
|48
|45
|Nordine Taleb
|42
|49
|46
|Hyun Gyu Lim
|41
|49
|46
|Siyar Bahadurzada
|41
|51
|66
|Chad Laprise
|40
|52
|49
|Belal Muhammad
|37
|53
|50
|Joe Proctor
|32
|54
|51
|16
|Tarec Saffiedine
|31
|55
|52
|Bojan Velickovic
|29
|56
|NR
|Galore Bofando
|25
|56
|NR
|Jesse Taylor
|25
|56
|53
|Luan Chagas
|25
|56
|53
|Shinsho Anzai
|25
|60
|55
|Zak Ottow
|24.5
|61
|57
|Tom Breese
|24
|62
|58
|Alex Morono
|23
|63
|59
|Abdul Razak Alhassan
|22.5
|63
|59
|Antonio Braga Neto
|22.5
|65
|62
|Court McGee
|20.5
|66
|63
|Max Griffin
|20
|67
|64
|Darren Till
|19
|68
|65
|Kiichi Kunimoto
|18
|68
|NR
|Lyman Good
|18
|70
|66
|Dominique Steele
|17.5
|71
|68
|Emil Meek
|10
|71
|68
|Sultan Aliev
|10
|73
|70
|Nico Musoke
|7
|74
|71
|Jonathan Meunier
|5
|74
|71
|Luke Jumeau
|5
|74
|71
|Sheldon Westcott
|5
|77
|74
|Jessin Ayari
|4.5
|77
|74
|Nathan Coy
|4.5
|79
|NR
|Dhiego Lima
|3.5
|80
|76
|Bobby Nash
|0
|80
|76
|Brian Camozzi
|0
|80
|76
|Charlie Ward
|0
|80
|76
|CM Punk
|0
|80
|76
|Davi Ramos
|0
|80
|76
|Frank Camacho
|0
|80
|76
|Jim Wallhead
|0
|80
|76
|Oliver Enkamp
|0
|80
|76
|Sabah Homasi
|0
|80
|NR
|Tom Gallicchio
|0
Check back Monday for our lightweight rankings
