There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage. Next up: The Welterweights.

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings

Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a seven year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past seven years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)

Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.

Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)

No points awarded for a loss

(first column performance based ranking, second column is last rank, last column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)

Stats Last UFC Total Rank Rank Rank 1 1 1 Tyron Woodley 553.5 2 2 2 Robbie Lawler 460 3 3 11 Rafael dos Anjos 271 4 5 5 Jorge Masvidal 235 5 4 4 Demian Maia 223.5 6 7 2 Stephen Thompson 219.5 7 6 8 Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone 183 8 8 9 Colby Covington 181 9 9 7 Neil Magny 178 10 12 10 Santiago Ponzinibbio 177.5 11 14 15 Alex Oliveira 167.5 12 11 6 Carlos Condit 148 13 10 12 Gunnar Nelson 147 14 15 Jake Ellenberger 109 15 16 Bryan Barberena 105 16 13 Alex Garcia 102 17 18 13 Dong Hyun Kim 94.5 18 19 Warlley Alves 93.5 19 20 Leon Edwards 92 20 24 Tim Means 91.5 21 21 14 Kamaru Usman 90 22 22 Sean Strickland 89 23 23 Alberto Mina 84.5 24 25 Matt Brown 83 25 26 Mickey Gall 82.5 25 17 Ryan LaFlare 82.5 27 27 Peter Sobotta 81.5 28 28 Sergio Moraes 80 29 29 Mike Perry 79 30 31 Yancy Medeiros 70 31 32 Zak Cummings 66 32 33 Erick Silva 65 32 34 Keita Nakamura 65 34 30 Jordan Mein 64 35 35 Omari Akhmedov 61.5 36 36 Thiago Alves 61 37 37 Ben Saunders 58.5 38 38 Vicente Luque 53 39 NR James Krause 52.5 40 39 Niko Price 49 41 40 Alan Jouban 48.5 42 41 Mike Pyle 47 43 55 Danny Roberts 46.5 44 42 Randy Brown 45 45 43 Li Jingliang 43.5 46 44 Alexander Yakovlev 43 46 48 Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos 43 48 45 Nordine Taleb 42 49 46 Hyun Gyu Lim 41 49 46 Siyar Bahadurzada 41 51 66 Chad Laprise 40 52 49 Belal Muhammad 37 53 50 Joe Proctor 32 54 51 16 Tarec Saffiedine 31 55 52 Bojan Velickovic 29 56 NR Galore Bofando 25 56 NR Jesse Taylor 25 56 53 Luan Chagas 25 56 53 Shinsho Anzai 25 60 55 Zak Ottow 24.5 61 57 Tom Breese 24 62 58 Alex Morono 23 63 59 Abdul Razak Alhassan 22.5 63 59 Antonio Braga Neto 22.5 65 62 Court McGee 20.5 66 63 Max Griffin 20 67 64 Darren Till 19 68 65 Kiichi Kunimoto 18 68 NR Lyman Good 18 70 66 Dominique Steele 17.5 71 68 Emil Meek 10 71 68 Sultan Aliev 10 73 70 Nico Musoke 7 74 71 Jonathan Meunier 5 74 71 Luke Jumeau 5 74 71 Sheldon Westcott 5 77 74 Jessin Ayari 4.5 77 74 Nathan Coy 4.5 79 NR Dhiego Lima 3.5 80 76 Bobby Nash 0 80 76 Brian Camozzi 0 80 76 Charlie Ward 0 80 76 CM Punk 0 80 76 Davi Ramos 0 80 76 Frank Camacho 0 80 76 Jim Wallhead 0 80 76 Oliver Enkamp 0 80 76 Sabah Homasi 0 80 NR Tom Gallicchio 0

Check back Monday for our lightweight rankings

Performance Based Rankings:

Heavyweights

Light Heavyweights

Middleweights

Lightweights

Featherweights

Bantamweights

Flyweights

Women’s Featherweights/Bantamweights

Women’s Strawweights

Pound for Pound