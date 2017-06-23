There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage. Next up: The Welterweights.

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings

Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a seven year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past seven years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)

Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.

Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)

No points awarded for a loss

(first column performance based ranking, second column is last rank, last column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)

Stats Last UFC Total Rank Rank Rank 1 1 1 Tyron Woodley 431 2 2 3 Robbie Lawler 387 3 3 Rafael dos Anjos 271 4 5 4 Demian Maia 270 5 4 6 Jorge Masvidal 235 6 6 9 Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone 223.5 7 7 2 Stephen Thompson 219.5 8 18 Colby Covington 181 9 8 7 Neil Magny 178 10 9 10 Gunnar Nelson 170.5 11 10 5 Carlos Condit 148 12 11 14 Santiago Ponzinibbio 124 13 12 Alex Garcia 116.5 14 14 Alex Oliveira 111.5 15 15 Jake Ellenberger 109 16 16 Bryan Barberena 105 17 17 13 Ryan LaFlare 95.5 18 13 8 Dong Hyun Kim 94.5 19 19 Warlley Alves 93.5 20 20 16 Leon Edwards 92 21 21 11 Kamaru Usman 90 22 22 Sean Strickland 89 23 23 Alberto Mina 84.5 24 24 Tim Means 84 25 25 15 Matt Brown 83 26 26 Mickey Gall 82.5 27 53 Peter Sobotta 81.5 28 27 Sergio Moraes 80 29 28 Mike Perry 79 30 30 Jordan Mein 74.5 31 40 Yancy Medeiros 70 32 32 Zak Cummings 66 33 29 Erick Silva 65 34 32 Keita Nakamura 65 35 34 Omari Akhmedov 61.5 36 34 Thiago Alves 61 37 31 Ben Saunders 58.5 38 37 Vicente Luque 53 39 38 Niko Price 49 40 39 Alan Jouban 48.5 41 40 Mike Pyle 47 42 42 Randy Brown 45 43 NR Li Jingliang 43.5 44 43 Alexander Yakovlev 43 45 44 Nordine Taleb 42 46 45 Hyun Gyu Lim 41 46 45 Siyar Bahadurzada 41 48 47 Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos 37 49 48 Belal Muhammad 36 50 50 Joe Proctor 32 51 48 12 Tarec Saffiedine 31 52 73 Bojan Velickovic 29 53 75 Luan Chagas 25 53 51 Shinsho Anzai 25 55 53 Danny Roberts 24.5 55 69 Zak Ottow 24.5 57 55 Tom Breese 24 58 56 Alex Morono 23 59 51 Abdul Razak Alhassan 22.5 59 57 Alvaro Herrera 22.5 59 57 Antonio Braga Neto 22.5 62 59 Court McGee 20.5 63 61 Max Griffin 20 64 64 Darren Till 19 65 59 Kiichi Kunimoto 18 66 63 Chad Laprise 17.5 66 61 Dominique Steele 17.5 68 64 Emil Meek 10 68 64 Sultan Aliev 10 70 67 Nico Musoke 7 71 69 Jonathan Meunier 5 71 NR Luke Jumeau 5 71 69 Sheldon Westcott 5 74 69 Jessin Ayari 4.5 74 73 Nathan Coy 4.5 76 75 Bobby Nash 0 76 75 Brian Camozzi 0 76 75 Charlie Ward 0 76 75 CM Punk 0 76 75 Davi Ramos 0 76 NR Frank Camacho 0 76 75 Jim Wallhead 0 76 NR Oliver Enkamp 0 76 75 Sabah Homasi 0

Check back Monday for our lightweight rankings

