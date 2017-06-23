Quantcast
UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Welterweights: Jun 23, 2017
Posted by on June 23, 2017
SINGAPORE – JUNE 17: Dong Hyun Kim of South Korea (R) fights Colby Covington of United States (L) in the Welterweight Bout during UFC Singapore Fight Night at Singapore Indoor Stadium on June 17, 2017 in Singapore. (Photo by Suhaimi Abdullah/Getty Images)

 

There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists.  Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no.  So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage.  Next up: The Welterweights.

 

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings 

 

  • Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a seven year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past seven years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)
  • Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.  
  • Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)
  • No points awarded for a loss

 

 

(first column performance based ranking, second column is last rank, last column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)

Stats Last  UFC   Total
Rank Rank Rank    
1 1 1 Tyron Woodley 431
2 2 3 Robbie Lawler 387
3 3 Rafael dos Anjos 271
4 5 4 Demian Maia 270
5 4 6 Jorge Masvidal 235
6 6 9 Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone 223.5
7 7 2 Stephen Thompson 219.5
8 18 Colby Covington 181
9 8 7 Neil Magny 178
10 9 10 Gunnar Nelson 170.5
11 10 5 Carlos Condit 148
12 11 14 Santiago Ponzinibbio 124
13 12 Alex Garcia 116.5
14 14 Alex Oliveira 111.5
15 15 Jake Ellenberger 109
16 16 Bryan Barberena 105
17 17 13 Ryan LaFlare 95.5
18 13 8 Dong Hyun Kim 94.5
19 19 Warlley Alves 93.5
20 20 16 Leon Edwards 92
21 21 11 Kamaru Usman 90
22 22 Sean Strickland 89
23 23 Alberto Mina 84.5
24 24 Tim Means 84
25 25 15 Matt Brown 83
26 26 Mickey Gall 82.5
27 53 Peter Sobotta 81.5
28 27 Sergio Moraes 80
29 28 Mike Perry 79
30 30 Jordan Mein 74.5
31 40 Yancy Medeiros 70
32 32 Zak Cummings 66
33 29 Erick Silva 65
34 32 Keita Nakamura 65
35 34 Omari Akhmedov 61.5
36 34 Thiago Alves 61
37 31 Ben Saunders 58.5
38 37 Vicente Luque 53
39 38 Niko Price 49
40 39 Alan Jouban 48.5
41 40 Mike Pyle 47
42 42 Randy Brown 45
43 NR Li Jingliang 43.5
44 43 Alexander Yakovlev 43
45 44 Nordine Taleb 42
46 45 Hyun Gyu Lim 41
46 45 Siyar Bahadurzada 41
48 47 Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos 37
49 48 Belal Muhammad 36
50 50 Joe Proctor 32
51 48 12 Tarec Saffiedine 31
52 73 Bojan Velickovic 29
53 75 Luan Chagas 25
53 51 Shinsho Anzai 25
55 53 Danny Roberts 24.5
55 69 Zak Ottow 24.5
57 55 Tom Breese 24
58 56 Alex Morono 23
59 51 Abdul Razak Alhassan 22.5
59 57 Alvaro Herrera 22.5
59 57 Antonio Braga Neto 22.5
62 59 Court McGee 20.5
63 61 Max Griffin 20
64 64 Darren Till 19
65 59 Kiichi Kunimoto 18
66 63 Chad Laprise 17.5
66 61 Dominique Steele 17.5
68 64 Emil Meek 10
68 64 Sultan Aliev 10
70 67 Nico Musoke 7
71 69 Jonathan Meunier 5
71 NR Luke Jumeau 5
71 69 Sheldon Westcott 5
74 69 Jessin Ayari 4.5
74 73 Nathan Coy 4.5
76 75 Bobby Nash 0
76 75 Brian Camozzi 0
76 75 Charlie Ward 0
76 75 CM Punk 0
76 75 Davi Ramos 0
76 NR Frank Camacho 0
76 75 Jim Wallhead 0
76 NR Oliver Enkamp 0
76 75 Sabah Homasi 0

