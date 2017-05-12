There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage. Next up: The Welterweights.
*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings
- Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a seven year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past seven years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)
- Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.
- Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)
- No points awarded for a loss
(first column performance based ranking, second column is last rank, last column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)
|Stats
|Last
|UFC
|Total
|Rank
|Rank
|Rank
|1
|1
|1
|Tyron Woodley
|431
|2
|2
|3
|Robbie Lawler
|387
|3
|3
|Rafael dos Anjos
|321
|4
|4
|6
|Jorge Masvidal
|268.5
|5
|5
|4
|Demian Maia
|256.5
|6
|6
|9
|Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone
|223.5
|7
|7
|2
|Stephen Thompson
|219.5
|8
|8
|7
|Neil Magny
|178
|9
|9
|10
|Gunnar Nelson
|170.5
|10
|10
|5
|Carlos Condit
|148
|11
|12
|14
|Santiago Ponzinibbio
|124
|12
|13
|Alex Garcia
|116.5
|13
|14
|8
|Dong Hyun Kim
|112.5
|14
|15
|Alex Oliveira
|111.5
|15
|11
|Jake Ellenberger
|109
|16
|22
|Bryan Barberena
|105
|17
|16
|13
|Ryan LaFlare
|95.5
|18
|17
|Colby Covington
|95
|19
|18
|Warlley Alves
|93.5
|20
|19
|16
|Leon Edwards
|92
|21
|20
|11
|Kamaru Usman
|90
|22
|21
|Sean Strickland
|89
|23
|23
|Alberto Mina
|84.5
|24
|24
|Tim Means
|84
|25
|25
|15
|Matt Brown
|83
|26
|26
|Mickey Gall
|82.5
|27
|27
|Sergio Moraes
|80
|28
|42
|Mike Perry
|79
|29
|28
|Erick Silva
|77
|30
|29
|Jordan Mein
|74.5
|31
|30
|Ben Saunders
|67
|32
|37
|Zak Cummings
|66
|32
|31
|Keita Nakamura
|65
|34
|32
|Omari Akhmedov
|61
|34
|32
|Thiago Alves
|61
|36
|34
|Roan Carneiro
|60.5
|37
|35
|Vicente Luque
|53
|38
|36
|Niko Price
|49
|39
|37
|Alan Jouban
|48.5
|40
|39
|Mike Pyle
|47
|40
|39
|Yancy Medeiros
|47
|42
|41
|Randy Brown
|45
|43
|43
|Alexander Yakovlev
|43
|44
|44
|Nordine Taleb
|42.5
|45
|45
|Hyun Gyu Lim
|41
|45
|45
|Siyar Bahadurzada
|41
|47
|48
|Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos
|37
|48
|49
|Belal Muhammad
|36
|48
|49
|12
|Tarec Saffiedine
|36
|50
|47
|Joe Proctor
|32
|51
|51
|Abdul Razak Alhassan
|25
|51
|51
|Shinsho Anzai
|25
|53
|53
|Danny Roberts
|24.5
|53
|53
|Peter Sobotta
|24.5
|55
|55
|Tom Breese
|24
|56
|56
|Alex Morono
|23
|57
|57
|Alvaro Herrera
|22.5
|57
|57
|Antonio Braga Neto
|22.5
|59
|59
|Court McGee
|20.5
|59
|59
|Kiichi Kunimoto
|20.5
|61
|61
|Dominique Steele
|20
|61
|61
|Max Griffin
|20
|63
|63
|Chad Laprise
|17.5
|64
|64
|Darren Till
|10
|64
|64
|Emil Meek
|10
|64
|64
|Sultan Aliev
|10
|67
|67
|Nico Musoke
|8
|68
|68
|Richard Walsh
|6.5
|69
|69
|Jessin Ayari
|5
|69
|69
|Jonathan Meunier
|5
|69
|69
|Sheldon Westcott
|5
|69
|69
|Zak Ottow
|5
|73
|74
|Bojan Velickovic
|4.5
|73
|69
|Nathan Coy
|4.5
|75
|75
|Bobby Nash
|0
|75
|75
|Brian Camozzi
|0
|75
|75
|Charlie Ward
|0
|75
|75
|CM Punk
|0
|75
|75
|Davi Ramos
|0
|75
|75
|Jim Wallhead
|0
|75
|75
|Luan Chagas
|0
|75
|75
|Sabah Homasi
|0
Check back Monday for our lightweight rankings
