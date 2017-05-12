There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage. Next up: The Welterweights.

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings

Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a seven year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past seven years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)

Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.

Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)

No points awarded for a loss

(first column performance based ranking, second column is last rank, last column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)

Stats Last UFC Total Rank Rank Rank 1 1 1 Tyron Woodley 431 2 2 3 Robbie Lawler 387 3 3 Rafael dos Anjos 321 4 4 6 Jorge Masvidal 268.5 5 5 4 Demian Maia 256.5 6 6 9 Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone 223.5 7 7 2 Stephen Thompson 219.5 8 8 7 Neil Magny 178 9 9 10 Gunnar Nelson 170.5 10 10 5 Carlos Condit 148 11 12 14 Santiago Ponzinibbio 124 12 13 Alex Garcia 116.5 13 14 8 Dong Hyun Kim 112.5 14 15 Alex Oliveira 111.5 15 11 Jake Ellenberger 109 16 22 Bryan Barberena 105 17 16 13 Ryan LaFlare 95.5 18 17 Colby Covington 95 19 18 Warlley Alves 93.5 20 19 16 Leon Edwards 92 21 20 11 Kamaru Usman 90 22 21 Sean Strickland 89 23 23 Alberto Mina 84.5 24 24 Tim Means 84 25 25 15 Matt Brown 83 26 26 Mickey Gall 82.5 27 27 Sergio Moraes 80 28 42 Mike Perry 79 29 28 Erick Silva 77 30 29 Jordan Mein 74.5 31 30 Ben Saunders 67 32 37 Zak Cummings 66 32 31 Keita Nakamura 65 34 32 Omari Akhmedov 61 34 32 Thiago Alves 61 36 34 Roan Carneiro 60.5 37 35 Vicente Luque 53 38 36 Niko Price 49 39 37 Alan Jouban 48.5 40 39 Mike Pyle 47 40 39 Yancy Medeiros 47 42 41 Randy Brown 45 43 43 Alexander Yakovlev 43 44 44 Nordine Taleb 42.5 45 45 Hyun Gyu Lim 41 45 45 Siyar Bahadurzada 41 47 48 Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos 37 48 49 Belal Muhammad 36 48 49 12 Tarec Saffiedine 36 50 47 Joe Proctor 32 51 51 Abdul Razak Alhassan 25 51 51 Shinsho Anzai 25 53 53 Danny Roberts 24.5 53 53 Peter Sobotta 24.5 55 55 Tom Breese 24 56 56 Alex Morono 23 57 57 Alvaro Herrera 22.5 57 57 Antonio Braga Neto 22.5 59 59 Court McGee 20.5 59 59 Kiichi Kunimoto 20.5 61 61 Dominique Steele 20 61 61 Max Griffin 20 63 63 Chad Laprise 17.5 64 64 Darren Till 10 64 64 Emil Meek 10 64 64 Sultan Aliev 10 67 67 Nico Musoke 8 68 68 Richard Walsh 6.5 69 69 Jessin Ayari 5 69 69 Jonathan Meunier 5 69 69 Sheldon Westcott 5 69 69 Zak Ottow 5 73 74 Bojan Velickovic 4.5 73 69 Nathan Coy 4.5 75 75 Bobby Nash 0 75 75 Brian Camozzi 0 75 75 Charlie Ward 0 75 75 CM Punk 0 75 75 Davi Ramos 0 75 75 Jim Wallhead 0 75 75 Luan Chagas 0 75 75 Sabah Homasi 0

Performance Based Rankings:

Heavyweights

Light Heavyweights

Middleweights

Lightweights

Featherweights

Bantamweights

Flyweights

Women’s Featherweights/Bantamweights

Women’s Strawweights

Pound for Pound