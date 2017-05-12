Quantcast
The Sports Daily > MMA Manifesto
UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Welterweights: May 12, 2017
Posted by on May 12, 2017
CURITIBA, BRAZIL – MAY 13: Bryan Barberena steps on the scale during the UFC 198 weigh-in at Arena da Baixada stadium on May 13, 2016 in Curitiba, Parana, Brazil. (Photo by Buda Mendes/Getty Images)

 

There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists.  Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no.  So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage.  Next up: The Welterweights.

 

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings 

 

  • Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a seven year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past seven years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)
  • Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.  
  • Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)
  • No points awarded for a loss

 

 

(first column performance based ranking, second column is last rank, last column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)

Stats Last  UFC   Total
Rank Rank Rank  
1 1 1 Tyron Woodley 431
2 2 3 Robbie Lawler 387
3 3 Rafael dos Anjos 321
4 4 6 Jorge Masvidal 268.5
5 5 4 Demian Maia 256.5
6 6 9 Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone 223.5
7 7 2 Stephen Thompson 219.5
8 8 7 Neil Magny 178
9 9 10 Gunnar Nelson 170.5
10 10 5 Carlos Condit 148
11 12 14 Santiago Ponzinibbio 124
12 13 Alex Garcia 116.5
13 14 8 Dong Hyun Kim 112.5
14 15 Alex Oliveira 111.5
15 11 Jake Ellenberger 109
16 22 Bryan Barberena 105
17 16 13 Ryan LaFlare 95.5
18 17 Colby Covington 95
19 18 Warlley Alves 93.5
20 19 16 Leon Edwards 92
21 20 11 Kamaru Usman 90
22 21 Sean Strickland 89
23 23 Alberto Mina 84.5
24 24 Tim Means 84
25 25 15 Matt Brown 83
26 26 Mickey Gall 82.5
27 27 Sergio Moraes 80
28 42 Mike Perry 79
29 28 Erick Silva 77
30 29 Jordan Mein 74.5
31 30 Ben Saunders 67
32 37 Zak Cummings 66
32 31 Keita Nakamura 65
34 32 Omari Akhmedov 61
34 32 Thiago Alves 61
36 34 Roan Carneiro 60.5
37 35 Vicente Luque 53
38 36 Niko Price 49
39 37 Alan Jouban 48.5
40 39 Mike Pyle 47
40 39 Yancy Medeiros 47
42 41 Randy Brown 45
43 43 Alexander Yakovlev 43
44 44 Nordine Taleb 42.5
45 45 Hyun Gyu Lim 41
45 45 Siyar Bahadurzada 41
47 48 Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos 37
48 49 Belal Muhammad 36
48 49 12 Tarec Saffiedine 36
50 47 Joe Proctor 32
51 51 Abdul Razak Alhassan 25
51 51 Shinsho Anzai 25
53 53 Danny Roberts 24.5
53 53 Peter Sobotta 24.5
55 55 Tom Breese 24
56 56 Alex Morono 23
57 57 Alvaro Herrera 22.5
57 57 Antonio Braga Neto 22.5
59 59 Court McGee 20.5
59 59 Kiichi Kunimoto 20.5
61 61 Dominique Steele 20
61 61 Max Griffin 20
63 63 Chad Laprise 17.5
64 64 Darren Till 10
64 64 Emil Meek 10
64 64 Sultan Aliev 10
67 67 Nico Musoke 8
68 68 Richard Walsh 6.5
69 69 Jessin Ayari 5
69 69 Jonathan Meunier 5
69 69 Sheldon Westcott 5
69 69 Zak Ottow 5
73 74 Bojan Velickovic 4.5
73 69 Nathan Coy 4.5
75 75 Bobby Nash 0
75 75 Brian Camozzi 0
75 75 Charlie Ward 0
75 75 CM Punk 0
75 75 Davi Ramos 0
75 75 Jim Wallhead 0
75 75 Luan Chagas 0
75 75 Sabah Homasi 0

 

Check back Monday for our lightweight rankings

 

Performance Based Rankings:

Heavyweights
Light Heavyweights
Middleweights
Lightweights
Featherweights
Bantamweights
Flyweights
Women’s Featherweights/Bantamweights
Women’s Strawweights
Pound for Pound