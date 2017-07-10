There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage. Next up: The Women’s Featherweights & Bantamweights

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings

Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a seven year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past seven years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)

Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.

Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)

No points awarded for a loss

(first column performance based ranking, second column is previous ranking, third column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)

Stats Last UFC Total Rank Rank Rank 1 1 5 Ronda Rousey 289.5 2 2 1 Amanda Nunes 253 3 3 3 Holly Holm 132 4 4 11 Germaine de Randamie 93.5 5 5 7 Sara McMann 84 6 6 6 Raquel Pennington 82.5 7 7 2 Valentina Shevchenko 81.5 8 8 12 Marion Reneau 51 9 9 8 Cat Zingano 49.5 10 10 4 Julianna Pena 49 11 11 Cris ‘Cyborg’ Justino 43 12 12 10 Alexis Davis 36.5 13 14 16 Ashlee Evans-Smith 30.5 14 15 9 Liz Carmouche 29.5 15 13 15 Bethe Correia 26.5 16 16 Lauren Murphy 22.5 17 17 Leslie Smith 21 18 18 13 Ketlen Vieira 14.5 19 19 Jessica Eye 12 20 20 14 Katlyn Chookagian 9 21 21 Lina Lansberg 5 22 22 Sarah Moras 4.5 23 NR Cindy Dandois 0 23 23 Gina Mazany 0 23 23 Irene Aldana 0 23 23 Veronica Macedo 0

