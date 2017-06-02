There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage. We’ll roll these rankings out daily for the next couple of weeks until all weight classes have been revealed. Next up: The Women’s Strawweights
*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings
- Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a seven year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past seven years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)
- Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.
- Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)
- No points awarded for a loss
(first column performance based ranking, second column is last ranking, last column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)
|Stats
|Last
|UFC
|Total
|Rank
|Rank
|Rank
|1
|1
|1
|Joanna Jedrzejczyk
|319.5
|2
|2
|4
|Rose Namajunas
|111
|3
|3
|5
|Jessica Andrade
|65.5
|4
|4
|9
|Carla Esparza
|61.5
|5
|5
|13
|Paige VanZant
|59.5
|6
|6
|7
|Michelle Waterson
|53
|7
|7
|15
|Cynthia Calvillo
|43
|7
|7
|8
|Joanne Calderwood
|43
|9
|9
|14
|Felice Herrig
|36.5
|10
|10
|11
|Maryna Moroz
|30.5
|11
|11
|3
|Karolina Kowalkiewicz
|29.5
|12
|12
|12
|Cortney Casey
|26
|13
|13
|Aleksandra Albu
|25
|13
|13
|Tatiana Suarez
|25
|15
|15
|10
|Randa Markos
|20
|16
|16
|6
|Tecia Torres
|19
|17
|17
|Juliana Lima
|12.5
|18
|18
|2
|Claudia Gadelha
|12
|19
|19
|Bec Rawlings
|11
|20
|20
|Viviane Pereira
|10
|21
|24
|Danielle Taylor
|9.5
|21
|21
|Justine Kish
|9.5
|23
|22
|Alex Chambers
|9
|24
|23
|Kailin Curran
|8
|25
|24
|Jamie Moyle
|5
|25
|24
|Nina Ansaroff
|5
|27
|27
|Alexa Grasso
|4.5
|27
|27
|Amanda Cooper
|4.5
|29
|29
|Heather Jo Clark
|4
|30
|31
|Angela Hill
|3.5
|30
|29
|Jessica Penne
|3.5
|32
|32
|Angela Magana
|0
|32
|32
|Ashley Yoder
|0
|32
|32
|16
|Jessica Aguilar
|0
|32
|32
|JJ Aldich
|0
|32
|32
|Pearl Gonzalez
|0
|32
|32
|Tina Hanninen-Lahdemaki
|0
Check back Monday for our Pound for Pound Rankings
Performance Based Rankings:
Heavyweights
Light Heavyweights
Middleweights
Welterweights
Lightweights
Featherweights
Bantamweights
Flyweights
Women’s Featherweights/Bantamweights
Women’s Strawweights
Pound for Pound