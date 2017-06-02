Quantcast
The Sports Daily > MMA Manifesto
UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Women’s Strawweights: June 2, 2017
Posted by on June 2, 2017

 

There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists.  Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no.  So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage.  We’ll roll these rankings out daily for the next couple of weeks until all weight classes have been revealed.  Next up: The Women’s Strawweights

 

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings 

 

  • Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a seven year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past seven years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)
  • Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.  
  • Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)
  • No points awarded for a loss

 

 

(first column performance based ranking, second column is last ranking, last column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)

Stats Last  UFC   Total
Rank Rank Rank    
1 1 1 Joanna Jedrzejczyk 319.5
2 2 4 Rose Namajunas 111
3 3 5 Jessica Andrade 65.5
4 4 9 Carla Esparza 61.5
5 5 13 Paige VanZant 59.5
6 6 7 Michelle Waterson 53
7 7 15 Cynthia Calvillo 43
7 7 8 Joanne Calderwood 43
9 9 14 Felice Herrig 36.5
10 10 11 Maryna Moroz 30.5
11 11 3 Karolina Kowalkiewicz 29.5
12 12 12 Cortney Casey 26
13 13 Aleksandra Albu 25
13 13 Tatiana Suarez 25
15 15 10 Randa Markos 20
16 16 6 Tecia Torres 19
17 17 Juliana Lima 12.5
18 18 2 Claudia Gadelha 12
19 19 Bec Rawlings 11
20 20 Viviane Pereira 10
21 24 Danielle Taylor 9.5
21 21 Justine Kish 9.5
23 22 Alex Chambers 9
24 23 Kailin Curran 8
25 24 Jamie Moyle 5
25 24 Nina Ansaroff 5
27 27 Alexa Grasso 4.5
27 27 Amanda Cooper 4.5
29 29 Heather Jo Clark 4
30 31 Angela Hill 3.5
30 29 Jessica Penne 3.5
32 32 Angela Magana 0
32 32 Ashley Yoder 0
32 32 16 Jessica Aguilar 0
32 32 JJ Aldich 0
32 32 Pearl Gonzalez 0
32 32 Tina Hanninen-Lahdemaki 0

Check back Monday for our Pound for Pound Rankings

Performance Based Rankings:

Heavyweights
Light Heavyweights
Middleweights
Welterweights
Lightweights
Featherweights
Bantamweights
Flyweights
Women’s Featherweights/Bantamweights
Women’s Strawweights
Pound for Pound

Partnered Stories