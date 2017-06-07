The Prelim Breakout Star is a once per event article that helps fans get to know those who will be entertaining them from the undercard. The intention of the article is not to bring attention to the most talented guy on the preliminary card, but rather one that the common fan may have overlooked or underestimated.

Last week, we road the hometown favorite to a victory on another round of Prelim Breakout Star. This week, we look to a fighter who is going to have to travel close to halfway around the world in order to get to this fight. Despite the long journey, we’re sure you’ll be pleasantly surprised with this young star.

JJ Aldrich

Affiliation – 303 Training Center

From – Denver, Colorado

Height – 5’5″

Weight – 115 lbs (Strawweight)

Record – 4-2 (0-1 UFC)

What makes her impressive

Although it is early in her professional MMA career, she is no rookie. In addition to a traditional martial arts background that includes a 3rd degree black belt in taekwondo, she also has 10 amateur fights dating all the way back to just after her 18th birthday. While amateur fights don’t always include top flight competition, her’s does. In addition to a slew of Invicta veterans, her amateur career also includes a fight against Raquel Pennington and a submission win over Kailin Curran. So despite being only 24, she’s got miles of experience.

Why she has been overlooked

Although she got outworked by a tough opponent in Juliana Lima last time out, she did show some really positive aspects to her game. Primarily, her takedown defense showed potential as she stuffed a couple of decent attempts by an impressive grappler. Still, a loss in a short notice fight for a TUF alum who was originally not offered a contract; it’s really not a wonder why there is not a large war wagon behind Aldrich.

What makes this a good match-up

It’s hard to get a lot of information on Chan-Mi Jeon. The 19 year old South Korean has done some training with Tiger Muay Thai and has a fairly good standup game. However, she seems a bit undersized and has only ever fought one fighter with professional experience (45 year old Megumi Yabushita). The step up in competition here may be too much as she faces somebody who can adapt to the flow of a fight, much better than her past opponents.

Record: 115 Wins, 54 Losses, 1 Draw, 2 NC, 3 Did Not Fight (DNF)