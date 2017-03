The Prelim Breakout Star is a once per event article that helps fans get to know those who will be entertaining them from the undercard. The intention of the article is not to bring attention to the most talented guy on the preliminary card, but rather one that the common fan may have overlooked or underestimated.

Since last week’s main event was not so good and the prelims were exciting, let’s continue to keep our focus on the prelims. We head down to Brazil this weekend.

Michel Prazeres

Nickname – Trator

Affiliation – Trator Team

From – Belem, Para, Brazil

Height – 5’6“

Weight – 155 lbs (Lightweight)

Record – 21-2 (5-2 UFC)

What makes him impressive

The compact frame of Prazeres makes it extremely hard for his opponents to dictate the area of the fight. His ridiculous strength has led to a takedown in each of his seven UFC fights, including five in his most recent bout with grappling ace Gilbert Burns. He’s also out-grappled solid grappler Mairbek Taisumov and picked up a handful of takedowns against tough opponents Paulo Thiago and Kevin Lee. Add in the fact that he doesn’t have a bad gas tank for somebody so strong, and he’s a tough person to fight for 15 minutes.

Why he has been overlooked

In general, it seems that Brazilian lightweights are getting the shaft, so to speak. Take his countryman counterpart, Francisco Trinaldo, who is on a seven-fight win streak and finds himself on the prelims. Similarly for Prazeres, despite his three-fight win streak, few are talking about him. A win over Josh Burkman may change that.

What makes this a good match-up

Josh Burkman has only one win in the last three years. His down-tick in victories is certainly alarming even though he’s looked tough in some of those fights. Furthermore, his only wins in recent memory are against guys that are pure strikers. It’s hard to imagine him staying away from the grappling of Prazeres for long enough to take a decision in this one.

