The Prelim Breakout Star is a once per event article that helps fans get to know those who will be entertaining them from the undercard. The intention of the article is not to bring attention to the most talented guy on the preliminary card, but rather one that the common fan may have overlooked or underestimated.

Both of our doubles hit in the middle of a weekend jam packed with amazing fights. So, now it’s time to check out some lesser heralded fighters from a lesser heralded card.

Davi Ramos

Affiliation – Rizzo RVT

From – Rio de Janeiro

Height – 5’8″

Weight – 155 lbs (Lightweight)

Record – 6-2 (0-1 UFC)

What makes him impressive

Davi Ramos is a world class grappler. In addition to having 4 of his 6 wins via submission, he has plenty of grappling circuit chops as well. He has national titles as well as an ADCC championship in 2015. In his resume during his grappling reign, he also submitted guys much larger than him including grappling mainstay, Jeff Monson. It’s safe to say he might be the most decorated grappler in all of MMA.

Why he has been overlooked

He took his debut fight on very short notice. Not only did he do that, but he stepped in with Sergio Moraes, who is a large physical welterweight who hadn’t loss in 5 years. Plus, it was a whole weight class up from where he’ll be taking this fight. With a full camp, a proper weight class and an opponent a little closer to his experience level, he should be able to show a bit more of what he’s about.

What makes this a good match-up

Chris Gruetzemacher is a talented wrestler. His base in the discipline has gotten him this far, which includes a 13-2 record and a debut win in the UFC. However, in his second UFC fight it became really apparent what Gruetzemacher’s biggest weakness is; people who can grapple with him. When he stepped in with Chas Skelly he had a lot of trouble and wound up getting choked. While Skelly has some amazing grappling, he isn’t quite on Ramos’ level.

