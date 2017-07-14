The Prelim Breakout Star is a once per event article that helps fans get to know those who will be entertaining them from the undercard. The intention of the article is not to bring attention to the most talented guy on the preliminary card, but rather one that the common fan may have overlooked or underestimated.

International Fight Week gave us back to back cards that were somewhat underwhelming to say the least. While there were some phenomenal battles in the main events, the undercards largely underperformed. Here’s a fighter who we’re hoping reverses that trend come Sunday.

Leslie Smith

Nickname – The Peacemaker

Affiliation – Cesar Gracie Jiu-Jitsu

From – Houston, texas

Height – 5’9″

Weight – 135 lbs (Bantamweight)

Record – 9-7 (3-3 UFC)

What makes her impressive

If they make fighters tougher than Leslie Smith, I haven’t found them yet. She’s probably the most likely woman I’ve seen to stand in front of her opponent and just want to throw until somebody falls. Although that’s not always a complement, it is in this case. Her boxing and head movement allows her to be that kind of fight. In addition, when she does happen to get hit, she can take a punch with the best of them.

Why she has been overlooked

A 3-3 record is nothing to write home about. In addition, she was one of the women’s bantamweight fighters that they had meet Cyborg at a catchweight. Lots of times with those fights, UFC fans were unfairly writing off the opponents as “cans” and “sacrificial lambs”. While she didn’t win that fight, she is about as far from the definition of a can as you can get.

What makes this a good match-up

Amanda Lemos is known for getting KOs. Coming from Jungle Fight, she held the bantamweight title as a feared KO artist. However, during her entire career, she’s yet to face an opponent who has had more than 3 career fights. She’s going to be stepping into the ring with Smith, who is a very smart and very savvy veteran. Unless her fight IQ makes big jumps, Lemos is going to get outsmarted in there.

