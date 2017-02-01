The Prelim Breakout Star is a once per event article that helps fans get to know those who will be entertaining them from the undercard. The intention of the article is not to bring attention to the most talented guy on the preliminary card, but rather one that the common fan may have overlooked or underestimated.

With a perfect record thanks to a stellar breakout performance by MMA Lab’s Jordan Johnson, we look to keep things perfect in 2017. This ATT product might just be the right one to do it.

Niko Price

Nickname – The Hybrid

Affiliation – American Top Team

From – Cape Coral, Florida

Height – 6‘0“

Weight – 170 lbs (Welterweight)

Record – 9-0 (1-0 UFC)

What makes him impressive

It’s pretty rare that a fighter making their debut on short notice would move away from what they do best. However, fighting Brandon Thatch, who had shown a lot of weaknesses with submission defense, and training with ATT, that’s exactly what Price did. If you watched his debut, you probably loved the submission game of the 27-year old prospect, but if you watch him this weekend, you’ll likely see a whole new game. His best attributes are actually his clinch striking and his ground and pound, with nearly all of his wins coming by one or the other.

Why he has been overlooked

Price’s only fight in the UFC was a replacement fight in which he opened the card against a quickly falling Brandon Thatch. There isn’t too much to get hyped about seeing as, like we mentioned, he did exactly what he needed to in order to beat a guy that is very predictable. It’s much more likely that when he can show all of those skills, we’ll get the crowd excited.

What makes this a good match-up

Technically Alex Morono is 2-0 in the UFC, but if we look at his fight with Kyle Noke, he should be 1-1. Through mmadecisions.com we can see that nearly every media outlet had the fight scored for Noke. In that fight, Noke may not have got the nod, but he did show us what is needed to beat Morono. Noke’s size and athleticism proved to be tough for Morono to deal with. Morono, on the other hand, had a much easier time with James Moontasri, who tried to strike from distance much more. Knowing how Price likes to get inside and seeing how physically strong he is, this should be a match that he can take right where he likes it.

Record: 107 Wins, 51 Losses, 1 Draw, 2 NC, 3 Did Not Fight (DNF)