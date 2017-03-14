The Prelim Breakout Star is a once per event article that helps fans get to know those who will be entertaining them from the undercard. The intention of the article is not to bring attention to the most talented guy on the preliminary card, but rather one that the common fan may have overlooked or underestimated.

If you’re the type of UFC addict who needs an event every weekend, this is one you’ll get hyped up for. There’s lots of under the radar fights that get the die-hard fans pumped. However, get your fix this weekend because we’re heading for a lull. He’s who will fill you with enough excitement to get you over that UFC-less hump.

Tim Johnson

Affiliation – Xtreme Couture

From – Fargo, North Dakota

Height – 6’3“

Weight – 265 lbs (Heavyweight)

Record – 10-3 (2-2 UFC)

What makes him impressive

Like just about everybody in the heavyweight division, Johnson has plenty of KO power. One punch to the cranium is enough to put just about anybody away. However, the big difference maker for him is his wrestling. In an age where the heavyweight division has a dwindling number of wrestlers in it, Johnson brings it back. His takedown offense being his best weapon leads to plenty of ground and pound KOs; making him a threat for a finish anywhere.

Why he has been overlooked

After beating highly touted prospect and UFC newcomer Marcin Tybura, Tim Johnson seemed poised to rise to the height of popularity. He then got a chance to face another newcomer with big intentions, Alexander Volkov. The split decision loss that Johnson suffered took away a lot of that hype. Now 2-2, Johnson needs a win to bring that back.

What makes this a good match-up

Daniel Omielanczuk is a big striker with primarily kickboxing background. He uses lots of forward motion and plenty of kicks to keep his opponents off balance. If you ask yourself the best thing to counter kicks, the answer would have to be takedowns. Facing a former D2 wrestler with excellent ground and pound, you’d have to imagine Omielanczuk will spend a lot of time defending takedowns. Seeing as he’s defended less than half of the attempts on him in the last couple of fights, you’d have to imagine he’ll be on his back a lot this weekend.

Record: 111 Wins, 52 Losses, 1 Draw, 2 NC, 3 Did Not Fight (DNF)