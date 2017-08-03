The Prelim Breakout Star is a once per event article that helps fans get to know those who will be entertaining them from the undercard. The intention of the article is not to bring attention to the most talented guy on the preliminary card, but rather one that the common fan may have overlooked or underestimated.

UFC’s biggest weekend might be over, but we ought to savor the event coming this weekend. Afterall, it will be the last UFC we get for over a month.

Brad Scott

Nickname – Bear

Affiliation – MMA Lab

From – Bath, England

Height – 6’1″

Weight – 185 lbs (Middleweight)

Record – 15-4 (3-3 UFC)

What makes him impressive

Brad Scott is a throwback to an older school. In an age where people are coming at you with new looking strikes and crazy spinning shit, Brad brings us back to the era of sprawl and brawl. His takedown defense paired with a very nice guillotine forces opponents to trade with him. And his hard hitting British boxing makes him no fun to stand with. However, it does make him a lot of fun to watch every single time out.

Why he has been overlooked

Trading wins and losses is never a good way to gain fans. However, his decision losses include a loss to #10 Krzysztof Jotko and current middleweight champion, Robert Whittaker. It should be noted that both of those fighters lost a round to Scott thanks to his ability dictate the area of the fight. If he can take rounds off of two guys in the top 10, including the champion, you have to know that he’s a bit better than his 3-3 record would suggest.

What makes this a good match-up

Jack Hermansson has had a nice run in the UFC which includes wins over Scott Askham and Alex Nicholson. However, he’s lost the only UFC fight that he failed to take someone down and is undefeated when he can ground his opponent. While his wrestling isn’t bad, he’s not particularly skilled at flooring experienced grapplers like Scott. As a result, you can expect him to get dragged into a slugfest that doesn’t favor his style.

