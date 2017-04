The Prelim Breakout Star is a once per event article that helps fans get to know those who will be entertaining them from the undercard. The intention of the article is not to bring attention to the most talented guy on the preliminary card, but rather one that the common fan may have overlooked or underestimated.

With yet another UFC lull in the near future, we need to cling to every possible fight we can. May 13th is the next time that we see the famed octagon again, so might as well watch every last fight this weekend; let’s start with the first fight of the night.

Hector Sandoval

Nickname – Kid Alex

Affiliation – Team Alpha Male

From – Uruapan, Michoacan, Mexico

Height – 5’2“

Weight – 125 lbs (Flyweight)

Record – 13-3 (1-1 UFC)

What makes him impressive

Sandoval is reasonably small even for a flyweight. At only 5’2″ he’s probably the shortest, if not close to it, in his division. However, what he lacks in height, he makes up in strength. The compact body size allows him to get in on doubles and finish them with power slams. Unlike other Alpha Male fighters, he doesn’t usually look for the sub when he gets his opponent to the mat. When his power slams leave him in side control he starts dropping the elbows and looking for finishes that way.

Why he has been overlooked

In his UFC debut, Sandoval was dealt a tougher hand than most. Taking a short notice fight always lands a UFC fighter a tough opponents, but Sandoval wound up face to face with recent title challenger Wilson Reis. Reis’ compact body type was a perfect counter to Sandoval’s takedowns. Since that fight he has got back on the winning side of things, but it’ll take more time to build his fan base up.

What makes this a good match-up

When Matt Schnell was eliminated from the Ultimate Fighter house, it was due to being vastly overmatched in the grappling department. Tim Elliott wound up a top contender and has shown that he could just about out grapple anybody not named Mighty Mouse. Still, Schnell is susceptible to getting put on his back, which puts Sandoval in a great position to win this fight.

Record: 113 Wins, 52 Losses, 1 Draw, 2 NC, 3 Did Not Fight (DNF)