The Prelim Breakout Star is a once per event article that helps fans get to know those who will be entertaining them from the undercard. The intention of the article is not to bring attention to the most talented guy on the preliminary card, but rather one that the common fan may have overlooked or underestimated.

After taking a week to reset from a hectic 2016 schedule, the UFC picks back up for a rare Sunday card. This one is full of big names on the top, especially for a free card, but it’s the prospects that we think you should keep your focus on.

Drakkar Klose

Affiliation – MMA Lab

From – South Haven, Michigan

Height – 5’8“

Weight – 155 lbs (Lightweight)

Record – 6-0-1 (0-0 UFC)

What makes him impressive

Training out the MMA Lab is a good start. Famed coach John Crouch seems to be churning out UFC fighters faster than we can keep up (just as I was writing this I learned of the recent signing of his teammate Jordan Johnson). However, his most impressive skills set began developing in 4th grade. Klose is a longtime wrestler from a young age up through a college wrestling career at D2 powerhouse Lindenwood University. That wrestling has transitioned well to the MMA game. As early as his amatuer fights he’s been picking people up and slamming them like something you’d see in the WWE. Plus, under Crouch’s tutelage his ground and pound game has come a long way, leading to lots of TKO finishes.

Why they has been overlooked

6 fights isn’t particularly a lot to have on a record. In addition to the low number of fights, only one or two were in an organization of note. His last fight was in RFA, which got him enough recognition to get picked up. With a big win in his pseudo-hometown of Phoenix and he’ll quickly build on that recognition.

What makes this a good match-up

They don’t make them much tougher than Devin Powell. The man practically had his nose turned inside out in his fight on Dana White’s Looking for a Fight. His downfall is that he throws a lot of leg kicks to set up his attacks. Given that he’s fighting such a good wrestler, he’ll have to either limit what he usually does or run the risk of being taken down by a far superior wrestler.

Record: 105 Wins, 51 Losses, 1 Draw, 2 NC, 3 Did Not Fight (DNF)