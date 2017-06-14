The Prelim Breakout Star is a once per event article that helps fans get to know those who will be entertaining them from the undercard. The intention of the article is not to bring attention to the most talented guy on the preliminary card, but rather one that the common fan may have overlooked or underestimated.

Asia has always been an interesting place when it comes to MMA. While the continent is the birthplace to many traditional martial arts, they’ve yet to crown any champions in major promotions. Our focus for this week’s Prelim Breakout Star is perhaps one of the most promising fighters that China has ever produced. Let’s see what’s so special about him.

Li Jingliang

Nickname – The Leech

Affiliation – China Top Team

From – Tacheng, Xinjiang, China

Height – 6’0″

Weight – 170 lbs (Welterweight)

Record – 12-4 (4-2 UFC)

What makes him impressive

As his nickname would suggest, Li can be a suffocating fighter. With above average takedowns and a BJJ brown belt, he can be tough to get off of you if he gets you down. However, recently Li has found power in his hands. In each of his last 3 UFC wins, he’s finished all of his opponents with punched. While some of this is due to his top game, his game is certainly becoming more well-rounded each time out.

Why he has been overlooked

While Japan and South Korea have quite a fan base, China has lagged behind in terms of support for MMA. While he is certainly the figurehead for his countries MMA efforts, he doesn’t seem to have the whole country excited yet. Perhaps picking up his third straight finish this weekend will change that.

What makes this a good match-up

Frank Camacho is new to the UFC, but is a veteran of the sport with over twenty career fights. He also is a TUF veteran, although he was eliminated before getting into the house by Neil Magny. While he is experienced, most of his bouts have come against up and comers in the Asian circuit. He’s faced very few veterans and when he faces guys with extensive background, he’s had a noticeably harder time. Given Jingliang’s history in wars and knowing how strong he is, it is unlikely that Camacho can keep up his pace and survive onslaughts.

