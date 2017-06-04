Vitor Belfort Career Earnings

(from 2004 onward – for UFC & Affliction fights only – doesn’t include PPV bonuses)

* denotes an estimated purse

Click on event name for full payout for all fighters for that event

UFC 46 – Jan 31/04 – W (Couture) – $130,000 ($100,000 to show, $30,000 win bonus)

UFC 49 – Aug 21/04 – L (Couture) – $100,000

UFC 51 – Feb 5/05 – L (Ortiz) – $100,000

Affliction: Banned – Jul 19/08 – W (Martin) – $140,000 ($70,000 to show, $70,000 win bonus)

Affliction: Day of Reckoning – Jan 24/09 – W (Lindland) – $200,000 ($120,000 to show, $80,000 win bonus)

UFC 103 – Sept 19/09 – W (Franklin) – $340,000* ($275,000 to show*, $65,000 Knockout of the Night bonus)

UFC 126 – Feb 5/11 – L (A. Silva) – $275,000

UFC 133 – Aug 6/11 – L (Akiyama) – $345,000 ($275,000 to show, $75,000 Knockout of the Night bonus)

UFC 142 – Jan 14/12 – W (A. Johnson) – $280,200* ($275,000 to show*, $5,200 from Johnson’s purse for missing weight*)

UFC 152 – Sept 22/12 – L (Jones) – $275,000*

UFC on FX: Belfort vs Bisping – Jan 19/13 – W (Bisping) – $325,000* ($275,000 to show*, $50,000 Knockout of the Night bonus)

UFC on FX: Belfort vs Rockhold – May 18/13 – W (Rockhold) – $325,000* ($275,000 to show*, $50,000 Knockout of the Night bonus)

UFC Fight Night: Belfort vs Henderson – Nov 10/13 – W (Henderson) – $325,000* ($275,000 to show*, $50,000 Knockout of the Night bonus)

UFC 187 – May 23/15 – L (Weidman) – $300,000

UFC Fight Night: Belfort vs Henderson 3 – Nov 7/15 – W (Henderson) – $560,000 ($300,000 to show, $200,000 win bonus, $10,000 Reebok sponsorship, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus)*

UFC 198 – May 14/16 – L (Souza) – $315,000 ($300,000 to show, $15,000 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC 204 – Oct 9/16 – L (Mousasi) – $315,000 ($300,000 to show, $15,000 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC Fight Night: Belfort vs Gastelum – Mar 11/17 – NC (Gastelum) – $315,000 ($300,000 to show, $15,000 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC 212 – Jun 3/17 – W (Marquardt) – $515,000 ($300,000 to show, $200,000 win bonus, $15,000 Reebok sponsorship)*

Total Career Earnings: $5,480,200