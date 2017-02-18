

Dana White announced to the Los Angeles Times yesterday that Georges St-Pierre has officially re-signed with the UFC.

“He’s back. I’m excited,” White told Lance Pugmire of the Times. We worked at it for a long time and finally got it done.”

He even went on to speculate who the former UFC Welterweight Champion might face in his return match.

“It could be the winner between Tyron Woodley and Stephen ‘Wonderboy’ Thompson, or it could be Michael Bisping,” White claims. “Georges has also talked about fighting at 155 pounds. He says he can make the weight.”

However, the other side of the negotiations – that would St-Pierre himself – says to pump the brakes a bit on all the official comeback talk.

“Nothing official yet,” St-Pierre reported to The Canadian Press’s Neil Davidson. “No opponent, no date.”

Nothing is ever easy when it comes to GSP and the UFC.