For those worried that we’ve seen the last of Conor McGregor in the octagon, fear not. More proof came out yesterday that McGregor has grand plans for his return to the world of MMA following his summer boxing match against Floyd Mayweather.

In an exclusive interview with MMA Junkie, UFC boss Dana White revealed that an interim title fight between Tony Ferguson and Khabib Nurmagomedov is still expected to happen, with McGregor planning on fighting the winner in his return to unify the UFC Lightweight title. And Conor’s money is riding on the Russian winning that battle.

“You know what Conor told me? He said, ‘I want Khabib in Russia,’” White told MMAjunkie. “Isn’t he (expletive) awesome? He’s like, ‘I want Khabib, in Russia.’ He’s awesome. Conor McGregor is a (expletive) unicorn. There’s nothing like him. He’s working on boxing Floyd Mayweather and then he’s talking about fighting Khabib in Russia right after.”

This would mark the UFC’s first foray into Russia, but with native son Khabib and “unicorn” McGregor headlining, it would surely be a well received event.