UFC 221 has taken a tremendous hit. A head kick KO, if you will. Headliner (and hometown boy) Robert Whittaker has been forced off the card due to injury.

Whittaker was slated to defend his UFC Middleweight Title against former champ Luke Rockhold at the event. With Whittaker’s removal, the UFC has made the new main event Rockhold vs Yoel Romero for the interim title. YIPPEE – another interim title – just what the sport needed.

As mentioned, this is a serious hit to a, frankly, underwhelming fight card. The next top fights on the card are Mark Hunt vs Curtis Blaydes and Tai Tuivasa vs Cyril Asker. Yikes.

UFC 221 goes down Feb 11th (10th in North America – time zone difference) from Perth Arena in Perth, Australia.