UFC 221 has taken a tremendous hit. A head kick KO, if you will. Headliner (and hometown boy) Robert Whittaker has been forced off the card due to injury.
I would like to apologize to all my supporters and fans of MMA for not being able to put on the show you deserve. I've been ruled medically unable to compete and wont be able to defend on home soil. This card meant so much to me and I'm devastated for not being able to fight. All I can do is focus on getting healthy to come back better than ever. All the best to Yoel and Luke for their fight and ill be waiting…
Whittaker was slated to defend his UFC Middleweight Title against former champ Luke Rockhold at the event. With Whittaker’s removal, the UFC has made the new main event Rockhold vs Yoel Romero for the interim title. YIPPEE – another interim title – just what the sport needed.
As mentioned, this is a serious hit to a, frankly, underwhelming fight card. The next top fights on the card are Mark Hunt vs Curtis Blaydes and Tai Tuivasa vs Cyril Asker. Yikes.
UFC 221 goes down Feb 11th (10th in North America – time zone difference) from Perth Arena in Perth, Australia.