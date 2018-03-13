Chicago’s UFC 225 has its first title fight (and probable main event, you’d think). As has been rumored as of late, and Yoel Romero confirmed recently on Joe Rogan’s podcast, UFC Middleweight Champion Robert Whittaker will defend his title against Romero at the event. While it hasn’t actually been officially announced yet, the inimitable Ariel Helwani has reported it’s a done deal, so it shall come to pass.

Whittaker and Romero first fought for the interim strap at UFC 213 last July, with the Kiwi earning a unanimous decision victory over the Cuban that night. Due to injuries and illness, that is also the last time Whittaker has fought. Romero, meanwhile, most recently KTFO’d former champ Luke Rockhold last month at UFC 221, in a fight that was initially for the interim title (until Romero missed weight).

UFC 225 goes down June 9th from United Center in Chi-Town.