Woodley-Thompson 2 Set For UFC 209
Posted by on January 9, 2017
NEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 12: Tyron Woodley of the United States (left) fights against Stephen Thompson of the United States in their welterweight championship bout during the UFC 205 event at Madison Square Garden on November 12, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images )
It turned out to be much ado about nothing – Tyron Woodley will end up rematching Stephen Thompson at UFC 209.  After the two combatants took their fight to Twitter last night, and after Woodley has vocally been angling for a “bigger name” opponent, he finally announced today on his radio show that he will indeed rematch Wonderboy in March.

This after Thompson went on The MMA Hour today to complain that he has signed his bout agreement for this rematch weeks ago, and the current champ Woodley has been dragging his feet on it, refusing to sign.  It appears that all will turn out ok in the end, as the two are set to rerun their UFC 205 fight, which was ruled a draw.

Other fights expected to be on the March 4th Vegas card are Alistair Overeem vs Mark Hunt, and hopefully Khabib Nurmagomedov vs Tony Ferguson for a bogus interim lightweight title.

 

