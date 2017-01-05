Quantcast
WSOF 34 Nets Record Ratings on New Year’s Eve
Posted by on January 4, 2017
NEW YORK, NY – DECEMBER 31: Justin Gaethje celebrates his win over challenger Luis Firmino (not shown) after their World Series of Fighting lightweight championship fight at The Theater at Madison Square Garden on December 31, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Ed Mulholland/Getty Images)

 

World Series of Fighting’s decision to stack the card for their New Year’s Eve show at The Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York City proved to be a wise choice.  The event, which featured four title fights, pulled in a WSOF-record 941,000 viewers on average for NBC on Saturday afternoon, as reported by MMA Payout.

This number is especially impressive considered it was up against the Peach Bowl, which averaged more than 18 million viewers.  Perhaps higher quality, lower quantity is the way forward for WSOF.

 

