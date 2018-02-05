Yoel Romero Scouting Report

Vitals

5’10” 185 lbs (Middleweight)

75″ reach, Southpaw

April 30, 1977

Record

13-2 (UFC: 8-1)

Current Streak

1 straight loss

Training

Olympic medalist in wrestling

Numerous international wrestling event medals

Championships Held

None

Strengths

– world class wrestler

– explosive striker – big KO power in all limbs

– physically powerful – elite strength

– freak athlete – elite athlete

– above average reach for his height

– finishes fights

– well coached – American Top Team

– greatly outstrikes his opponents

– great takedown defense

– very accurate striker

– great striking defense



Weaknesses

– old for a fighter

– questionable cardio

– still rather inexperienced in the sport

– can be knocked out

– doesn’t look for submissions

– busted for using a banned substance (due to a tainted supplement)



Synopsis

Yoel Romero has taken to this MMA thing like a duck to water. How far can he go?