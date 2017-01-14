Anderson “The Spider” Silva hasn’t won a UFC bout since 2012, but he’s looking to change that at UFC 208 next month.

Silva will once again fight on short notice, and has been added to the UFC 208 card, to fight Derek Brunson. He did the same thing last time he was in The Octagon, at UFC 200, and got wrecked by Daniel Cormier. He’ll hope that he doesn’t repeat that feat again, otherwise we may see Silva retire. The Spider was once dominant, but has lost four of his last five fights.

Brunson is definitely a step down in competition from Cormier, as he’s the eighth-ranked middleweight in the world right now. Still, he’s no pushover though, and has won his last five fights. And Silva, on the other hand, hasn’t won since 2012, when he beat Stephan Bonnar.

UFC 208 will take place in Brooklyn on Feb. 11.