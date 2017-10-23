Now, at 28 years of age, boxing phenom Anthony Joshua is in his prime, and he’s taking his competition by storm this year.

Joshua is the clear favorite to win the BBC Sports Personality of the Year Award, and he’s certainly earned the right to have the best chance to win it (which you can read about in this official preview from Betway Insider).

For now, however, Joshua’s focus is on Oct. 28, which is when his upcoming bout with Carlos Takam in Cardiff is set to take place.

Joshua is a huge favorite to win the fight — currently listed as a 1/50 favorite.

If Joshua can successfully defend his IBF Title, he’ll then move on to hopefully winning something even greater.

Joshua is the odds-on favorite to win the SPOTY Award, and that could end his year with a bang. Fans won’t have to wait long to find out if he can accomplish that feat as well. The award ceremony will take place on Dec. 17 in Liverpool, and all eyes will be on Joshua, in his quest for greatness.

And Betway’s Alan Alger certainly likes his chances of accomplishing the feat. Here’s what he had to say about it:

“AJ is a very solid shot to be crowned this year’s BBC Sports Personality of the Year, and it looks unlikely that Takam will put a spanner in the works. Even if Takam springs a surprise, it’s likely AJ would still remain favourite. The public won’t be forgetting his monumental victory over Wladimir Klitschko too quickly, and it’s that bout that cemented his place as SPOTY favourite.”

The last boxer to win the SPOTY Award was Joe Calzaghe, who did so in 2007. It’s been awhile, so a win for Joshua could also be viewed as a win for the sport. And it looks like it’s going to happen, so stay tuned.