Entering last night’s UFC 214 pay-per-view (PPV) in Anaheim, rumors were swirling that a Jon Jones victory in the main event, where he was set to challenge Daniel Cormier for the light heavyweight championship, would mean a date with a returning Brock Lesnar later this year. He fueled that fire by calling the WWE Universal champion out inside the Octagon after winning the title.

Lesnar was watching and ready with a response. As told to The Associated Press:

Be careful what you wish for, young man.

For Lesnar to return to the UFC he would have to reenter the USADA testing pool to serve out the remainder of the suspension he was issued for failing drug tests before his last fight at UFC 200. Just over a week ago, the company publicly stated he has yet to do so.

That said, there’s also talk he may not be signing with WWE after his contract is up next year. That could simply be a negotiating tactic to get him a better deal, and with UFC clearly interested in his return, and Jones helping build a superfight that would make all sides a lot of money, he’s got a ton of leverage.

Stay tuned