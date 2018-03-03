Here at Undercard Superstar, we’re in the business of your business! Just follow our sound betting advice advice, you, too, can fail at multiple media ventures and be embarrassed so badly that you have to go underground!

Let’s make some cashola.

Cristiane Justino -1600 over Yana Kunitskaya ($20)

Mackenzie Dern -400 over Ashley Yoder ($5)

Andre Soukhamthath -150 over Sean O’Malley ($15)

Sergey Kovalev -2250 over Igor Mikhalkin ($50)

Deontay Wilder -325 over Luis Ortiz ($10)

Mikhalkin is a middling contender, and I’m surprised the line is this low on Kovy seeing as how he’s Kovy and it’s clearly a showcase fight to get him ready for his next big name.

Dern’s biggest test, per usual, will be the scale, and if she can make it, she should cruise, but I’m going small because of the side-effects that her seemingly impossibly weight-cut could have. Still think she’ll win, but drained, overweight, and exhausted is no way to go through life, son. Or, daughter, in this case.

Last Week: $+15.00

Year To Date: $-6.20

-All lines courtesy of Bovada at time of wager.