The Pelicans made a ho-hum free agency period a little spicier by signing former Chicago Bull guard Rajon Rondo last week. The addition of Rondo solves a lot of the problem area’s the team had & can prove to be an excellent pairing barring injury & attitudes of course.

The Pells made 4 signings this off-season:

The Pells have the Big Name Guys locked in at least for 1 more year & we know what A.D., Boogie Cousins, Jrue Holiday & Rajon Rondo will bring when healthy. The “Others” as Shaq O’Neil labels them will have to step up to alleviate some of the burden off the 1st teamers.

Here are 3 reserves that will shine in 2017 for the New Orleans Pelicans: