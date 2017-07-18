Quantcast
The Sports Daily > NBA
3 New Orleans Pelican Non Stars That Will Shine In 2017
Posted by on July 18, 2017

The Pelicans made a ho-hum free agency period a little spicier by signing former Chicago Bull guard Rajon Rondo last week. The addition of Rondo solves a lot of the problem area’s the team had & can prove to be an excellent pairing barring injury & attitudes of course. 

The Pells made 4 signings this off-season:

  1. Re-signing oft-injured guard Jrue Holiday to a massive 5 year $126 million dollar contract at the start of free agency
  2. Drafting & signing young athletic combo guard Frank Jackson out of Duke to a 3 year deal with 2 years guaranteed
  3. Re-signing former Pelican 2nd round pick cast-off forward Darius Miller who was playing overseas in Germany (won a German Championship & MVP by the way)
  4. Of course the inking of guard Rajon Rondo 

The Pells have the Big Name Guys locked in at least for 1 more year & we know what A.D., Boogie Cousins, Jrue Holiday & Rajon Rondo will bring when healthy. The “Others” as Shaq O’Neil labels them will have to step up to alleviate some of the burden off the 1st teamers.

Here are 3 reserves that will shine in 2017 for the New Orleans Pelicans:

  1. Jordan Crawford aka “Instant Grits” the former D-Leaguer in 19 games last year led the Pells bench in scoring & even some starters. Crawford averaged 14.1 points 3 assists a contest while shooting a career best in field goal & three-point percentages. I fully expect Crawford to continue to shine as he gets even more familiar in this offense. I anticipate Rondo starting at point as Holiday slides to off guard most if not all nights. The 6th man to me is clearly Jordan Crawford & it fits him to give New Orleans that spark off the bench every night.

    New Orleans Pelicans v Charlotte Hornets
    CHARLOTTE, NC – MARCH 11: Jordan Crawford #4 of the New Orleans Pelicans reacts after a basket against the Charlotte Hornets during their game at Spectrum Center on March 11, 2017 in Charlotte, North Carolina. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)
  2. Cheick Diallo– The high energy hustle & rebound guy that gets the tough baskets for your team. In 2016 Diallo averages 5.1 points 4.3 rebounds in 17 games for New Orleans mostly because of constant trips to the D-League. Coach Al Gentry obviously believe Diallo needed more seasoning as he preformed admirably in the 2016 Developmental League. Diallo will be getting plenty of opportunities to prove himself in 2017 as he is gaining confidence from the coaching in summer league play. The cash strap Pelicans haven’t brought in any serious competition to the reserve power forward spot which could be an indication of confidence in Cheick or Dealer Dell hasn’t found the right trade partner. Either way I think its time for New Orleans to see what Cheick can do & I think he will have a positive impact.

    2016 NBA Rookie Photo Shoot
    TARRYTOWN, NEW YORK – AUGUST 07: Cheick Diallo #13 of the New Orleans Pelicans poses for a portrait during the 2016 NBA Rookie Photoshoot at Madison Square Garden Training Center on August 7, 2016 in Tarrytown, New York. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2016 NBAE (Photo by Nick Laham/Getty Images)
  3. Quinn Cook aka J Cole (OK that’s my nick name for him Lol) The former Duke Blue Devil caught on with the Pelicans last year after a short stint with the Mavericks. Cook who has good size & quickness at the position played 5 games in 2016-2017 averaged 5.6 points with 2 assists. Cook looked good in summer league play this year as the Pelicans gave him extended minutes. The Pells don’t have an experienced reserve at the point if they install Rondo in the starting line-up & I’m hoping they do. I think this will be a big opportunity for Quinn Cook to show the organization that he can contribute on both ends floor.

    Memphis Grizzlies v Dallas Mavericks
    DALLAS, TX – MARCH 03: Quinn Cook #2 of the Dallas Mavericks at American Airlines Center on March 3, 2017 in Dallas, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

 

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s