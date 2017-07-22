The New Orleans Pelicans Head Coach Al Gentry recently stated that the team is still looking to add players to assist A.D., Boogie & the rest. The Pells are currently $18.9 million over the salary cap according to Spotrac. New Orleans has 2 options to improve the team A) add players via trade or B) go further into the salary cap to add players via free agency.
The Pelican’s General Manager Dell Demps has his work cut out for him after adding heavy contracts that is handicapping the team from prior years. Let’s look into some players via trade that could help the Pelicans upgrade the roster:
- Wilson Chandler (f) – Earlier this year Chandler was being shopped by Denver & wanted to be traded. The Pells were one of five teams mentioned in trade rumors with Chandler. He averaged 15.7 points 6.7 rebounds while shooting 34% from the 3 point line. Wilson Chandler 6-8 225 lbs would be an excellent fit for New Orleans because of his defense & 3 point shooting. The difficulty for The Pelicans would be that he makes over 12 million this year with a player option in 2018 & what trade-able assets could New Orleans give to acquire Chandler (30) that the Nuggets actually would want.
- Jae Crowder (f)- The Celtics have an over abundance of forwards at Crowder’s position & placed him on the trade block before moving guard Avery Bradley to Detroit, so they could free up money to sign Gordon Haywood. The 27-year-old Crowder has 3 years remaining on his contract at almost $22 million. Crowder 6-6 225 lbs averages 13.9 points 5.8 rebounds & shoots 39% from downtown for the Celtics in 2016-17. He is known for his aggressive & intense defense which is something much needed on this current version of the Pelicans. The issue is what do New Orleans has outside of the big 3 that the Celtics would want in trade.
- Tobias Harris (f) – I guess you can see the forward theme by now huh? Tobias Harris would be excellent addition averaging 16 points 5.6 rebounds & shooting the three at 33% in 2016-17. Harris is 6-9 235 lbs just 25 years of age & capable of playing stretch four at times in the line-up. Tobias’s contract has 2 years remaining & is owed over $30 million. There was a rumor that linked Tobias Harris to the Pelicans in 2016 where he would have been traded for Ryan Anderson. The deal fell through & Harris was shipped from Orlando to Detroit for guard Brandon Jennings and forward Ersan Ilyasova.
The truth is I feel that all these players would be an excellent option over the Pelicans current small forward situation. The fact of the matter is whether the Pelican’s administration has the imagination to bring it to fruition. I would think that with your jobs on the line all options outside trading your core three should be considered.