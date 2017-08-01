With the emergent prominence of digital markets, most customers on Instagram are out for a more personalized experience; reason why today’s Instagram savvy brands are turning innovative and strategic to measure up.

If you fail to nurture a personal connection with potential customers on Instagram, you always will lag behind competitors who do. This is just how business run in our today’s digital world. Regardless of whether you are a startup brand or an enterprise corporation, personalization is now more vital than ever before.

What if you’re trying to connect every other day but the Instagram audience just isn’t receptive to your attempts? Agreeably, it can be quite discouraging when Instagram analytics credit all this to poor engagement rates. Luckily, you often can pinpoint the reasons why your audience finds it hard to connect with your brand. Below are the seven most common reasons:

You’re self-absorbed.

“You can make more friends in just two months by being interested in others than you would in over two years of trying to get others interested in you,” says Dale Camegie.

You might want to take this to heart in both your business and everyday life. If you are out to impact the life of one of your Instagram followers, you ought to focus on the person’s needs and goals. Marketing your brand on Instagram isn’t all about flaring your schema in an attempt to interest people. It’s more about listening to, as well as delivering on, what your customers are looking for.

Just as we find it hard to bond with people whose talk dwells on self-centeredness, the same logic extends on Instagram, as a social media marketing platform. Self-centeredness is a major turn off – especially to your potential customers. Instead, your target customers on Instagram will cling on to competitor brands who endeavor to make them feel appreciated and valued.

You’re short of a clear target audience.

If your Instagram marketing strategy involves promoting your brand to everyone on the platform, connecting with anyone will be a difficult undertaking. The more specific you can make your Instagram target audience, the better the chances of you landing a worthy connection. You might want to narrow it down as much as possible. In doing so, you just might edge your competitors in crafting engaging posts and value propositions.

When it comes to understanding your target market on Instagram, you have to:

Make out the Instagram users who need your product, or service, most.