Anthony Davis Day To Day After Negative MRI
Posted by on October 25, 2017

The Pelicans Super Star Forward Anthony Davis MRI came back negative Tuesday night after he left the game versus Portland 5 mins in.  A.D. appeared to step awkwardly after jostling for position with Trailblazer forward Maurice Harkless.

The Pells Head Coach Al Gentry said when asked about Davis said: “I don’t know a whole lot,” Gentry said. “Our trainers just said the MRI came back negative. I’m sure we’ll know more tomorrow.”

Davis is considered day-to-day, a league source told ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

