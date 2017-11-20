Quantcast
Anthony Davis Diagnosed With Bruised Orbital Bone After Head But With Jokic, Probable For OKC Game
Posted by on November 20, 2017

The New Orleans Pelicans All-Star Big-Man Anthony Davis is cleared of his original concussion diagnosis but has a bruised orbital bone over the right eye. Davis was knocked out of the game after bumping heads with Denver Nugget center Nikola Jukic after 21 minutes in. This is third diagnosis of a concussion in Davis’s young career.

The Pelicans (8-8 ovr, 3-4 home) next game is Monday against the talented Oklahoma City Thunder ( 7-8 ovr, 2-6 away) in The Blender. A.D. is listed has probable for the game. New Orleans is currently on a 2 game losing streak & face two difficult games in OKC followed by San Antonio.

