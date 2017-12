The NBA League Office passed down fines today and New Orleans Pelicans Star forward Anthony Davis got his. Davis was hit with a $25k fine for verbally abusing a referee & not leaving the court in a timely manner.

The ejection was Davis’s first of his career & it completely flatten the Pelicans for the rest of the game. A.D. finished the game with 17 points in 18 minutes of action. The Pelicans face the Utah Jazz Friday night in Utah.