Anthony Davis Injured Helped Off Floor To Locker Room Versus Utah
December 1, 2017

New Orleans Pelicans Star forward Anthony Davis is hurt early in the fourth quarter versus Utah Friday night. The Injury seem to occur when Davis & Utah forward Derrick Favors were positioning themselves for a rebound underneath the boards. Davis then received a slight push from Favors as he toppled over holding his groin.

A.D. was helped off the court & could not place any weight on it. Davis finished the game with 19 pts & 10 rebs leaving the game in the start of the fourth quarter.

