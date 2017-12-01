New Orleans Pelicans Star forward Anthony Davis is hurt early in the fourth quarter versus Utah Friday night. The Injury seem to occur when Davis & Utah forward Derrick Favors were positioning themselves for a rebound underneath the boards. Davis then received a slight push from Favors as he toppled over holding his groin.

A.D. was helped off the court & could not place any weight on it. Davis finished the game with 19 pts & 10 rebs leaving the game in the start of the fourth quarter.