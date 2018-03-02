The Clippers acquired the all-defensive guard Avery Bradley in their blockbuster Blake Griffin trade earlier this year. While Bradley is on a down year, he’s still an incredibly valuable player for the team. Especially because the Clippers are battling every game for a spot in the playoffs.

Bradley was initially diagnosed with a sports hernia, and is now officially being diagnosed with athletic pubalgia. It was reported that he would miss 1-3 weeks of action, however after he spoke with the LA Times, it seems like it may be a different case. Here’s what he had to say.

“Right now, we’re just taking it day by day, trying to be smart about this injury,” Bradley said. “Just trying to see what the best decision is to make, what it is, what it’s going to be.”

According to Broderick Turner, Bradley also stated that he may receive surgery before the season ends. If that happens, consider his season over. Much like many of the Clippers’ injuries this year, this one seems to be another freak one the more you hear Bradley talk about it.

“I think it was one of those things where me sitting, I was able to see that, thinking rest would make it better. But it made it worse”

It’s a tough decision for the guard, as he’s in a contract year. Hope still remains that he can come back this season and help this Clipper team get into the playoffs.