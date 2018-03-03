Big Q from The Pelican Post Game Report responds to Fox’s Undisputed Host Skip Bayless comments calling Pelicans Superstar/All-star Forward Anthony Davis “Over Rated.” Listen to the entire show now!

PLEASE Subscribe & Like! Donate to help support the show at https://www.patreon.com/thepromediane…

Support Our Sponsor at http://www.theposhlyfestyle.com

LISTEN TO THE SHOW ON THE GO:https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MLIWQ…

Join Our Social Media Family! https://www.facebook.com/BigQAndTheGu…

https://twitter.com/thesportscoma

https://www.instagram.com/thesportsco…

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCKs8…