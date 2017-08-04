Quantcast
Boogie Cousins Is an All-Star NBA Center & Top Notch Recruiter
Posted by on August 4, 2017

The New Orleans Pelicans All-Star Center DeMarcus “Boogie” Cousins isn’t sitting idly by why the administration looks for ways to improve the team. The Big fella has been on the phone talking to anyone he believes that can help the Pells break into the post season in 2017-18. The Pelicans haven’t sniffed the playoffs in 2 seasons & with the addition of Cousins in the middle of March 2017, has definitely wretched up the pressure to get there.

According to NOLA.com The Pelican Big-man DeMarcus Cousins was quoted as saying:

“We want to win. We need as much talent and as many pieces as we can get,” Cousins said. “I’ve reached out to everybody. I mean, I don’t want to throw names out there, but some of the biggest names that are on the block right now I’ve reached out to. It’s just about getting better.

“We see where the NBA is going, we need as much help and as much talent as we can get just to match up with the (reigning champion Golden State Warriors)…We’re fully invested in this and we want to win.”

We can credit Boogie Cousins the recruiter for recent Pelican free agent signees former Chicago Bull guard Rajon Rondo & former Golden St Warrior guard Ian Clark. The additions of those two players could really have a serious impact on New Orleans playoff hopes. Rondo comes with a high basketball IQ & Championship pedigree on a very cap friendly 1 year $3.3 million deal. Cousins and Rondo became close friends during their time together as teammates in Sacramento during the 2015-16 season.

Denver Nuggets v Sacramento Kings
SACRAMENTO, CA – FEBRUARY 19: Rajon Rondo #9 and DeMarcus Cousins #15 of the Sacramento Kings talk during the game against the Denver Nuggets on February 19, 2016 at Sleep Train Arena in Sacramento, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2016 NBAE (Photo by Rocky Widner/NBAE via Getty Images)

In an interview with Chris Mannix of The Vertical Cousins was quoted as saying:

“Rajon is like a big brother to me,” Cousins said. “He taught me a lot in that one season we had together. Our relationship remained strong and we always thought we’d wind up being teammates again later down the road. I never expected it to be this soon, but I’m also happy about it. The addition of him, I think, that takes our team to the next level. I think he’ll have guys like myself, A.D. and Jrue and the rest of the team playing at an extremely high level. That’s one thing he does is bring out his teammates’ confidence. Every guy around him is a lot more confident.”

Ian Clark comes in as player coming off two NBA Finals appearances with one championship ring & Clark shoots 39% from beyond the 3 point line. The influence of Boogie got Clark to sign with the Pells for 1 year at $1.6 million an excellent bargain for New Orleans.

Golden State Warriors v Cleveland Cavaliers
CLEVELAND, OH – DECEMBER 25: Ian Clark #21 of the Golden State Warriors drives down the court during the first half against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Quicken Loans Arena on December 25, 2016 in Cleveland, Ohio. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory copyright notice. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

Boogie & A.D. have been very active in talking talent into New Orleans as it shows that they are very serious about contending. The truth is the Pelicans should be a top five team in the Western Conference considering the talent they have & maybe just maybe they see it the same way we do.

