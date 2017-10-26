With all the trash talk leading up to Wednesday’s matchup, the Wizards backed up their side of it and rendered Lonzo Ball nearly invisible in the game.

John Wall made him look silly and threw down a rim-rattling dunk in the third quarter, and teammate Bradley Beal later denied Ball at the rim in the fourth quarter.

Beal made sure to let the Lakers rookie know about it afterward. Check out this epic staredown which followed the blocked shot.

Bradley Beal stares down Lonzo Ball after block pic.twitter.com/wWtly8Ifha — gifdsports (@gifdsports) October 26, 2017

Beal blocked that layup attempt with authority, and you can’t fault him for sending a friendly reminder to Ball afterward.