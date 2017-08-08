The Knicks are looking for young pieces to add to their core of Kristaps Porzingis, Tim Hardaway & Frank Ntilikina. Anthony has a no-trade clause in his contract that he can waive if he is traded to a team of his approval. The Knicks Star only mentioned two teams he is interested in being traded to which are Cleveland or Houston.

The Pelicans can offer up players like E’Twuan Moore, Alexis Ajinca or Solomon Hill but whether the Knicks will take such a haul is very unlikely. The other question is would Carmello Anthony waive his no-trade clause to join the Pelicans?

The answer is likely no but I would add that anything in today’s NBA is possible. I still appreciate the fact that DeMarcus is trying to improve his team after slimming down to the best shape of his NBA career. I’m anxious to see what this upcoming season yields for the 2017-18 version of The Pells.