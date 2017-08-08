Quantcast
Carmelo Anthony To The Pelicans Is A Long Shot
Posted by on August 8, 2017

Well The New & Improved Slimmed down DeMarcus Cousins is at it again, this time around he’s trying to recruit current Knicks star forward Carmello Anthony. According to tweet from Pelicans Fan Page & the earlier submission by Cousins that he is recruiting players to play in The Big Easy with him, A.D. & others.

 

View image on Twitter
The Pelicans can offer up players like E’Twuan Moore, Alexis Ajinca or Solomon Hill  but whether the Knicks will take such a haul is very unlikely. The other question is would Carmello Anthony waive his no-trade clause to join the Pelicans?
The answer is likely no but I would add that anything in today’s NBA is possible. I still appreciate the fact that DeMarcus is trying to improve his team after slimming down to the best shape of his NBA career. I’m anxious to see what this upcoming season yields for the 2017-18 version of The Pells.

