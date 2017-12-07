New Orleans, LA– The New Orleans Pelicans face off against the Denver Nuggets Wednesday night at the Smoothie King Center. The Pelicans looking for some revenge after a November 17th loss to Denver where New Orleans was dominated by the Nuggets. Both teams coming into tonight’s match up without both of their BIG’s Denver missing center Nikola Jokic (sprained ankle) & New Orleans without Anthony Davis (pelvic sprain).

The Pells seem to come out in this game willing to run but so did Denver as both posted 33 a piece in the first. The Nuggets simply get to the basket whenever they want as the Pelicans transition defense is almost non-existent. The Pelicans did score 34 in the second quarter having a 67-66 scoring half with Holiday scoring 19 at that point.

The second half was dominated by the Pells as DeMarcus Cousins went on an absolute tear, totally dominating the small ball line up of Denver. The Pelicans shot 53% from the field for the game & 39% from downtown. The Pells dominated the points in the paint as well & simply did not have an answer for Cousins who scored 40 pts with 22 rebs. Cousins has 2nd 40 pt 20 reb game of the season & is the only player in the NBA this season to do it. The Pells went on to close out the game behind Cousins 123-114.

Other Scorers for New Orleans were:

Jrue Holiday 27 pts 7 ast

ETWaun Moore 14 pts

Rajon Rondo 11 pts 7 ast

Denver’s leading scorer was guard Gary Harris 24 pts with 2 others adding 15 pts (Jamal Murray,Will Barton). With the win New Orleans climbs back up over 500 & remain third place in the South West Division.