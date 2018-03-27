LeBron James had a shot attempt swatted aside by his good buddy during Tuesday’s game against the Heat.

James drove the lane and went up to try a floater near the baseline, when he was met by Kelly Olynyk. The Heat big man challenged James’ shot, which gave Dwyane Wade the time to reject his friend’s shot. And, as you can see in the video clip below, Wade swatted the ball away from behind with authority — seemingly enjoying doing so.

Wade is going to talk so much trash to LeBron after this 😂 pic.twitter.com/lilwDLH5P4 — Dime on UPROXX (@DimeUPROXX) March 28, 2018

James complained about a foul afterward, but Wade appeared to get all ball. It will be interesting to see if any social media ribbing goes on after the game concludes. That type of play could certainly produce some banter.