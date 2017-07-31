As the 2017 NBA Free Agency period begins to whines down former New Orleans Pelican forward Terrence Jones, who couldn’t land a job in the league is headed to China. According international reporter David Pick “Jones inked one of the largest single-season deals in China history with Qingdao.” The terms of the deal aren’t disclosed.

Terrence Jones (25) is a 5 year vet who was drafted 18th overall in the 2012 NBA Draft 1st round by the Houston Rockets out of Kentucky.

After winning the championship in college Jones who is 6-9 255 lbs played 4 seasons with Houston which were mired in injury & inconsistent play.

He was released in 2016 & persuaded to join New Orleans by Pelican Star & former Wildcat teammate Anthony Davis. Jones signed a 1 year deal with The Pelicans & looked good averaging 11.5 ppg 5.9 rpg in 51 games shooting 47% from the field.

Everything changed for Jones once the team traded for former Sacramento Kings center DeMarcus Cousins & signed former Rockets forward/center Donatas Motiejunas. Jones requested to be traded & they tried with no takers before agreeing to release him on February 23, 2017.

New Orleans Pelicans Coach Al Gentry made this statement about why Jones was being released: “We released him because, obviously, if you look at the bigs situation we have now and there was not going to be a whole lot of minutes,” said Pelicans coach Alvin Gentry said at the time. “He wants to play. Obviously, he’s going to be a guy in a contract year and things like that, so we thought it was best to let him go.”

The Milwaukee Bucks signed Terrance Jones for the rest of the 2016-17 season playing in a forgettable 3 games & was released into free agency.

Terrance’s career averages are 10.5 ppg 5.7 rpg & a 50% field goal percentage in 232 contests. There’s no doubt in my mind that Jones (who is only 25 years of age) will find his way back to the NBA at some point in the near future.