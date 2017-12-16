Denver,CO- The New Orleans Pelicans took on the Denver Nuggets in Denver Friday night at The Pepsi Center. New Orleans played a very exciting game against Denver in which they were in control of this game up into the fourth quarter. The Pells /Nuggets were very physical in the fourth as the officials held their whistles. Denver did outscored New Orleans 28-18 in the fourth then 13-7 in overtime for the 117-111 win.

The teams meet for the third time in four meetings & the Nuggets lead the season series 2-1. The Pelicans shot 47% from the field & 44% from downtown in the game which isn’t bad. The Pells were out rebounded & lost the points in the paint battle with Denver. The real reason why New Orleans lost is because of turn overs in which they had 20 & the Nuggets converted them to 32 points. The Pelicans transition defense continues to be one of many major fundamental flaws in the teams mental matrix.

Anthony Davis played well once again, along with help from DeMarcus Cousins & Jrue Holiday but could not close the game. Cousins had at one point an opportunity to hit some crucial FREE THROWS to put the Pelicans in excellent position to ice the game & failed to convert. New Orleans allowed too many transition buckets & allowed Denver to stay alive late, which cost them.

The Pelicans top scorers on the night were:

DeMarcus Cousins 29 pts

Anthony Davis 28 pts 12 rebs 5 blks

Jrue Holiday 25 pts 8 rebs 6 asts

Denvers top two scorers were:

Gary Harris 21 pts & Trey Lyles 19 pts

The Pelicans dropped back to 500 once again 15-15 & face Washington on 12/19, the second of a four game road trip.