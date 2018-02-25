Milwaukee,WI- The New Orleans Pelicans traveled to Milwaukee to face the Bucks Sunday afternoon in what would be a very interesting match up. The Pelicans riding a 4 game winning streak looking to continue the climb in the Western Conference race. The Pelicans came out strong but were overwhelmed by the Bucks who were led by “The Greek Freak.” Milwaukee shot 50% in the first half of the game & posted a 66-49 lead at the break. The Pells who usually fall of a cliff in the third quarter was driven by the outstanding play of guard Jrue Holiday, he posted 13 of his game leading 36 in the third.

New Orleans put up 38 points in the third quarter while holding the Bucks to 19 & even had just one turn-over in that period. The Pells turned the ball over 13 times in the first half & were on pace for 20 plus before the adjustments took place. The Pelicans transition defense was okay but still allowed the Bucks to get wide open shots time to time. The fourth quarter seen more turnovers for New Orleans as Milwaukee made a run to ultimately tie the game. Nikola Mirotic who scored 14 points 7 rebounds and 4 blocks fired a last-minute three-point shot after faking out a couple Bucks missed it badly at the end of regulation.

Anthony Davis, Jrue Holiday & Rajon Rondo continued into overtime making shots & making stops as the Pells eked out a two point win. Milwaukee Bucks guard Jason Terry’s shot was called off because it was still in his hand as the buzzer sounded the end of overtime giving New Orleans a 123-121 win. Anthony Davis was sensational defensively as he stifled “The Greek Freak” Giannis Antetokounmpo. Davis & The Pelicans defense held Giannis to just 20 points & 6 assists in 40 minutes of action. Rondo stepped his game of defensively & offensively scoring 16 points 12 assists & 8 rebounds on the night.

Jrue Holiday continues to impress with his outstanding play. Holiday is playing at an All star level right now both offensively & defensively, he has been exactly what New Orleans needs on this current winning streak.

New Orleans Top Scorers

-Jrue Holiday 36 points 9 rebounds 6 assists

-Anthony Davis 27 points 13 rebounds

-Rajon Rondo 16 points 12 assists 8 rebounds

-Nikola Mirotic 14 points 7 rebounds 4 blocks

ETWaun Moore 11 points

The Milwaukee Bucks top scorer was Kris Middleton with 25 points.

The Pelicans(33-26) win their fifth straight game topping the Bucks and improve to seventh place in the Western Conference Playoff race. New Orleans faces the Phoenix Suns(18-43) Monday night in The Smoothie King Center for the second of the back to back. The Pelicans then hit the road on 4 game road trip starting with San Antonio & ending with Sacramento.