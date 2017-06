Kyrie Irving backs down from no one, no matter what the numbers dictate.

That was on full display in Game 3 on Wednesday night, when he took on nearly the entire Warriors team, and still scored.

Irving was determined to score on the play, even though he was met by Shaun Livingston, Kevin Durant, Steph Curry and Andre Iguodala. It didn’t matter, because he finished at the rim anyway.

Uncle Drew even scores 1-on-4.