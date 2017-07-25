Kyrie Irving recently gave the NBA world an infusion of chatter after his request to be traded from the Cleveland Cavaliers. The All-Star Guard is unhappy with his role & is requesting to traded to another team to be a “Franchise Cornerstone.” The teams Irving said he wanted to be traded to were: Minnesota, Miami, New York & San Antonio.
The New Orleans Pelicans weren’t listed but that didn’t stop the Pells from reaching out to the Cavaliers according to reports just to inquire.
Don’t get me wrong, I think Kyrie Irving would look great in a New Orleans Pelican uniform but ultimately they would have to give a major a piece of the team to acquire him. The major piece would be something like DeMarcus Cousins which wouldn’t make sense because they invested in Jrue Holiday & Rajon Rondo.
The Pelicans can adjust the line-up for Irving & make it work. Let’s make-believe that Pell’s GM Dell Demps traded DeMarcus Cousins strait-up for Kyrie Irving, both players make over $18 million a year so the salaries would match.