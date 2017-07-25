Kyrie Irving recently gave the NBA world an infusion of chatter after his request to be traded from the Cleveland Cavaliers. The All-Star Guard is unhappy with his role & is requesting to traded to another team to be a “Franchise Cornerstone.” The teams Irving said he wanted to be traded to were: Minnesota, Miami, New York & San Antonio.

The New Orleans Pelicans weren’t listed but that didn’t stop the Pells from reaching out to the Cavaliers according to reports just to inquire.

Don’t get me wrong, I think Kyrie Irving would look great in a New Orleans Pelican uniform but ultimately they would have to give a major a piece of the team to acquire him. The major piece would be something like DeMarcus Cousins which wouldn’t make sense because they invested in Jrue Holiday & Rajon Rondo.

The Pelicans can adjust the line-up for Irving & make it work. Let’s make-believe that Pell’s GM Dell Demps traded DeMarcus Cousins strait-up for Kyrie Irving, both players make over $18 million a year so the salaries would match.

The New Pelican projected Starting Line-up would be: (PG) Kyrie Irving(SG) Jrue Holiday(SF)Solomon Hill(PF)Anthony Davis(C)Omer Asik(6 man)Rajon Rondo That isn’t a bad line-up! I started Omer Asik because of his massive $10 million plus dollar a year salary.

The NBA has shown us that anything is possible at any given moment but I can say that this isn’t a realist option at this point. The brass at New Orleans have focused their plans on the All-Star Twin Towers of Boogie & The Brow, any tampering with that plan this late could be problematic. The pressure is on for this staff to be successful or be replaced I think every move by Demps & Co are carefully being viewed thru a microscopic lens.