Quantcast
The Sports Daily > NBA
Kyrie Irving To The Pelicans Not A Realistic Option
Posted by on July 25, 2017

Kyrie Irving recently gave the NBA world an infusion of chatter after his request to be traded from the Cleveland Cavaliers. The All-Star Guard is unhappy with his role & is requesting to traded to another team to be a “Franchise Cornerstone.” The teams Irving said he wanted to be traded to were: Minnesota, Miami, New York & San Antonio.

The New Orleans Pelicans weren’t listed but that didn’t stop the Pells from reaching out to the Cavaliers according to reports just to inquire.

Don’t get me wrong, I think Kyrie Irving would look great in a New Orleans Pelican uniform but ultimately they would have to give a major a piece of the team to acquire him. The major piece would be something like DeMarcus Cousins which wouldn’t make sense because they invested in Jrue Holiday & Rajon Rondo.

The Pelicans can adjust the line-up for Irving & make it work. Let’s make-believe that Pell’s GM Dell Demps traded DeMarcus Cousins strait-up for Kyrie Irving, both players make over $18 million a year so the salaries would match. 

The New Pelican projected Starting Line-up would be: (PG) Kyrie Irving(SG) Jrue Holiday(SF)Solomon Hill(PF)Anthony Davis(C)Omer Asik(6 man)Rajon Rondo 
That isn’t a bad line-up! I started Omer Asik because of his massive $10 million plus dollar a year salary.
The NBA has shown us that anything is possible at any given moment but I can say that this isn’t a realist option at this point. The brass at New Orleans have focused their plans on the All-Star Twin Towers of Boogie & The Brow, any tampering with that plan this late could be problematic. The pressure is on for this staff to be successful or be replaced I think every move by Demps & Co are carefully being viewed thru a microscopic lens.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s