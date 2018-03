It’s common knowledge that NBA officials don’t call traveling when it involves superstars, and they never really have.

But the egregious violation by LeBron James during Sunday’s game against the Lakers really takes the cake.

James literally picked up the ball and walked with it up the court, yet no whistle was blown. He took at least six steps.

James must feel like he can walk on water at Staples Center. Will that be his home arena next season?