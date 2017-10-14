Plenty of Houston’s celebrities and athletes were in attendance at Minute Maid Park for Game 2 of the American League Championship Series on Saturday.

With Justin Verlander on the mound, it wasn’t a surprise that his fiance, Kate Upton, was spotted watching the game in a suite.

Also in attendance were Rockets stars James Harden and Chris Paul, who will be playing alongside each other for the first time this season. CP3 didn’t appear to be all that interested in the game.

jeffeisenband: Kate Upton, James Harden, Chris Paul Fox MLB Playoff: Game 2: Yankees at Ast… https://t.co/1IKJdbGC5b pic.twitter.com/8CZTHKzsp1 — FanSportsClips (@FanSportsClips) October 14, 2017

Upton was also seen cheering Verlander on in the seventh inning.

Justin Verlander through 7 for the @astros: 4H 1ER 1BB 10K, 97 pitches

Via @MLBONFOX pic.twitter.com/YBiMY8edej — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) October 14, 2017

With Harden in attendance, we wonder who was sporting the longest beard during the game — him or Dallas Keuchel.