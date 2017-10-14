Posted byon
Plenty of Houston’s celebrities and athletes were in attendance at Minute Maid Park for Game 2 of the American League Championship Series on Saturday.
With Justin Verlander on the mound, it wasn’t a surprise that his fiance, Kate Upton, was spotted watching the game in a suite.
Also in attendance were Rockets stars James Harden and Chris Paul, who will be playing alongside each other for the first time this season. CP3 didn’t appear to be all that interested in the game.
Upton was also seen cheering Verlander on in the seventh inning.
With Harden in attendance, we wonder who was sporting the longest beard during the game — him or Dallas Keuchel.